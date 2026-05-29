Katie Price's Mother Furious After Song Dedication Switched from Her to Missing Husband

Katie Price reveals her mother Amy is upset after she dedicated a song to her missing husband Lee Andrews instead of to her, as Lee faces prison in UAE and Amy battles terminal lung disease.

Katie Price has admitted that her mother Amy is 'so p****d off' after the former glamour model dedicated a song to her missing husband Lee Andrews instead of to her.

Amy, 73, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2017, a terminal lung condition that causes scarring and breathing difficulties. Katie had earlier revealed her mother had been 'very poorly' recently amid her battle with the disease. The drama unfolded when Katie shared a clip on Instagram of her singing an emotional rendition of Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad 'Get Here', which she dedicated to her then missing husband.

However, it turns out that Amy was originally told the recording was for her. Katie's sister Sophie explained how the model had chosen the song because it was one of their mother's favorites, only to change the dedication at the last minute. Speaking on The Katie Price Podcast, Katie said: 'I did it for mum. I said to mum: I know you love this song.

But she's so p***ed off. She was so p***ed off because you put that Reel up. Kate called mum and was like I've been in the studio and made this song for you.

Then Kate put it up on Instagram and was like, oh it's for Lee and for the situation.

' In her defence, Katie hit back: 'I thought, do you know what, these words actually resonate with what's going on. So then I put it up for Lee.

' Uploading a photo montage to her Instagram Story last week, Katie wrote: 'Missing my husband so much it breaks my heart knowing he is still missing so I did this song quick as words mean so much to the situation. ' The lyrics include: 'You can reach me by railway, you can reach me by trailway, you can reach me on an airplane, you can reach me with your mind, you can reach me by caravan, cross the desert like an Arab man.

I don't care how you get here, just get here if you can.

' Meanwhile, Lee Andrews, who previously told Katie he had been kidnapped before going under the radar for two weeks, has now claimed he has been arrested on suspicion of espionage. However, reports indicate he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison. Katie attempted to debunk some of the inconsistencies from Lee's recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint.

In a chat on her podcast, she detailed a two-minute phone call with Lee after he was thought missing for two weeks and tried to explain some of the things that didn't add up. Firstly, it had been reported that his phone had been turned back on during his disappearance after he went dark amid being detained. He appeared to still be active on social media, and claims suggested he had been using his mobile phone.

A source claimed one of Lee's phones had been turned back on Sunday morning, telling The Sun: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response. But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double - so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' But Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are interrogating Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' She also addressed rumours that he had followed another woman online during his time missing, saying: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. But then she blocked him. They've never exchanged messages. But I did ask him: apparently you've followed another woman!

' Katie's mother Amy underwent a lung transplant in 2022. According to the NHS website, IPF is a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier this month, Katie said: 'My mum is poorly. Mum, I know you're watching.

I know you're unwell, but I just want to say that I love you so much. I'm coming to see you tomorrow, so yeah, she's not well at the moment, really not well. I love you so much mum, you'll probably be tearing up watching this.

' The complex family dynamics and ongoing legal troubles continue to unfold, with Katie balancing her mother's health crisis and her husband's incarceration





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