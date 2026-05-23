Katie Price's 'Missing' Husband Lee Andrews Arrested in Dubai

Katie Price's 'missing' husband Lee Andrews has been arrested and is locked up in a prison in Dubai, his father claimed today. Andrews vanished 11 days ago after sending the former glamour model a video of him hooded with his hands tied after being 'bundled into a van' and taken to a 'black site' as he tried to make his way to London to be with her last week. The 42-year-old sent a series of texts and voice messages to the mother of five, claiming he had been kidnapped. But today his long-suffering father Peter – who is one of the few people in Dubai to support him – has told the Daily Mail that Andrews has been arrested by the UAE authorities.

Katie Price 's 'missing' husband Lee Andrews has been arrested and is locked up in a prison in Dubai , his father claimed today. Andrews vanished 11 days ago after sending the former glamour model a video of him hooded with his hands tied after being 'bundled into a van' and taken to a ' black site ' as he tried to make his way to London to be with her last week.

The 42-year-old sent a series of texts and voice messages to the mother of five, claiming he had been kidnapped. But today his long-suffering father Peter – who is one of the few people in Dubai to support him – has told the Daily Mail that Andrews has been arrested by the UAE authorities. The businessman said: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest.

I don't know on what charge.

'I'm not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today.

'He is not at my house,' he added. A police source said: 'Lee Andrews has been arrested.

' The Daily Mail were dispatched to Dubai earlier this week after Katie announced her fourth husband was 'missing' and that she was concerned about his safety. Katie Price and Lee Andrews are pictured together. The Dubai authorities have denied any knowledge of his whereabouts. The British Foreign Office were alerted but their staff in Dubai were unable to find any trace of him.

There was no sign of Andrews at his last known address in run-down Satwa district of the city. He had lived there with his father Peter before becoming involved with Ms Price. On Wednesday morning, Indian migrant workers were renovating the modest bungalow as the temperature soared to 40 degrees Celsius. The letting agent involved with the property revealed how the father and son pair had moved out months ago.

Andrews, who has lived in Dubai for the past 20 years, has become a well-recognised bodybuilder in the city state. But inquiries about his welfare at the many training gyms and boxing clubs that Andrews attends were fruitless. Staff at his favourite exercise camp, Top Gym, in the sought-after Jumeirah Palm district, said he had not been there for four weeks. One said: 'Yes, we all know Lee.

'He comes here a lot. He brought his wife here recently. Andrews has lived in Dubai for 20 years and it is where he and Katie got married. Katie Price is pictured with her 'missing' husband Lee Andrews who is reportedly locked up in a prison in Dubai.

Marisol (pictured) appeared to be followed by Andrews on Instagram. She is a slim lady with black hair. But he has not been here since the third week of April. An ex-pat trainer at another gym nearby added: 'Andrews is also strutting about the Palm .

'I've had to warn a couple of clients not to get too involved with him. 'He is a very shady person. ' Mystery continues to surround the details of his arrest, where he is being held and on what charges. It also remains unexplained how Andrews was able to become involved with another woman on Instagram – glamorous American woman Mari Sol – while he is being held in custody.

But his father Peter Andrews, who runs an insulation and air conditioning firm based in the Al Quoz district of the city, maintained to the Daily Mail that Lee has been detained. He said: 'Lee has been arrested. I don't know on what charge. Andrews' account showed that he followed another woman, after months of only following his famous wife Katie previously.

The chief of Dubai Police has confirmed that he is the subject of a number of arrest warrants, mainly for fraud. Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al Avadhi told the Daily Mail: 'There are many cases against him.

' Last night Andrews' ex-wife told the Daily Mail that she was not surprised that he had been arrested. The expat American citizen, who asked not to be identified for fear of repercussions, said: 'The guy is a psychopath.

'There are about 20 warrants out for his arrest, most of them to do with fraud, so I'm not surprised he has been detained. 'He is a really bad person. He broke my nose, he broke my ear drum.

'It's insane what this man put me through. I feel so stupid for being in a relationship with him for so long.

'He is a mass manipulator. He stole money from me. He stole jewellery from me.

'He is a really bad person. He doesn't have any friends.

'His family don't even like him. 'His mom even tried to warn me about him. 'Lee stole my engagement ring and that is the one that Katie Price is now wearin





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Arrested Dubai Kidnapped Black Site Instagram Mari Sol Fraud Psychopath Engagement Ring

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