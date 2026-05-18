Katie Price's Missing Husband: Latest Developments and Allegations

Katie Price, the former glamour model, has been left heartbroken after her husband Lee Andrews went missing. Reports suggest he is squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai and is not being held captive. Meanwhile, allegations of financial fraud and manipulation have emerged against Lee. Katie Price's representative declined to comment, while Interpol and Hertfordshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Katie Price has been ghosted by her husband Lee Andrews and fears she may never hear from him again, according to reports. The former glamour model, 47, declared over the weekend her fourth husband, 42, is missing, five days after she last heard from him and claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance.

But fresh reports say Lee has not been kidnapped as Katie feared and is instead squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai. He is said to be only talking to a few of his trusted network on a burner phone and 'frantically planning a route out of this ginormous hole he appears to have buried himself in'.

Lee was due to reunite with Katie for a Good Morning Britain interview on Monday, but failed to get on a flight and later claimed he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. He also firmly denied reports he had a travel ban. Katie, who wed Lee in January following a whirlwind ten-day romance, then branded their relationship a 'soap opera' after he became radio silent and did not travel to the UK.

Katie Price has been ghosted by her husband Lee Andrews and fears she may never hear from him again, according to reports. The Sun has reported the Dubai-based businessman is wanted by Interpol, after Hertfordshire Police – who had been previously investigating claims from an ex-girlfriend – escalated their case. A heartbroken Katie, meanwhile, is said to have been on the phone to lawyers over the past 24 hours, seeking counsel.

Assistant Editor of The Sun, Clemmie Moodie, also claims she is the latest of Lee's victims, after being conned out of £1,000. She reports Katie was also promised money from Lee and had showed her cheques he’d seemingly deposited into her account, but the funds never emerged.

Additionally, she was said to have been handed a credit card, which didn't work. The television personality is said to have believed this was due to an incorrect pin. But now, Katie is said to be 'horrified' by the claims Lee has allegedly conned another woman out of £1,000 and ultimately wants to track him down. Daily Mail has contacted Lee, Interpol and Hertfordshire Police for comment.

Katie's representative declined to comment. Katie, meanwhile, took to Instagram on Monday night and said she was suffering with terrible 'anxiety and was overwhelmed' after a traumatic week, as she plugged her CBD sponsorship. After news of Katie and Lee's marriage emerged, two of his exes came forward telling the television personality to 'run for the hills' and not to give him any money.

Fresh reports say Lee has not been kidnapped and is instead squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai, after Katie has been unable to contact him for days on end. Crystal Janke, 40, claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a 'return of £1million'.

The family nurse practitioner from Texas, who started a romance with Lee last May, claims she has been scammed and fears her money was spent by Lee on lavish gifts for Alana Percival, 32, who he was dating at the same time. Alana, who sold a house to Katie 15 years ago and called off their engagement in November, meanwhile said of Lee: 'He is a liar, a narcissist and I think he’s a manipulator.

Once I tried to leave him, he told me had a heart condition and was living on borrowed time. Lee doesn't know what's fact and what's fiction.

' Lee denied the claims at the time. On Sunday, it was reported Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai, where the businessman lives. Katie previously said their last conversation took place at 10pm on Wednesday as he travelled through the border at Hatta, but his phone then 'went dead'.

She added she had been in contact with the 'head of CID in Dubai' who was unable to locate him but confirmed he had 'not been detained'. A source close to Katie said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now. Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried.

'And she's mortified — she's seen people calling it a stunt and that she must be in on it, but she's absolutely not. 'This is such a worrying, upsetting situation. ' On her YouTube channel, Katie said: 'I don't know where to really begin, but I know there is all this speculation about Lee when I met him but something really serious has happened. 'I've been forced that I have to say this now.

It was put up on my Instagram that Lee was taking time out of socials because of all the trolling and speculation.

'I put that up because the truth is, Lee has been missing for three days. The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10pm, he was trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Ghosted Financial Fraud Manipulation Alana Percival Crystal Janke Interpol Hertfordshire Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews officially declared missing after five days of no contactKatie Price's husband Lee Andrews has officially been declared missing, five days after the star last heard from him. He was due to reunite with his wife for a Good Morning Britain interview but failed to get on a flight, later claiming that he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. Katie, who wed Lee in January following a whirlwind ten-day romance, then branded their relationship a 'soap opera' before seemingly hinting that the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring. Now, it's been reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai, where the businessman lives.

Read more »

Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Officially Declared Missing After Failing to ReuniteKatie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been missing since Wednesday night after his last conversation with his wife. His family filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai, and Katie is in constant contact with his family and the Dubai police. The case is being treated as a missing person, and Katie is wary of speculation that her husband may have staged his disappearance. She previously mentioned a suspicious van and seeing Lee in a hood and with tied hands, implying a kidnapping situation. Despite calling authorities, no one knows where he is.

Read more »

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Luisa Zissman Wants to Find Katie Price's Missing Husband: 'My Mission' to 'Find Lee Andrews for Katie Price', With Katie's 'Signs of Distraught' and Claim of 'Detention in a Van'Luisa Zissman, a former friend of Katie Price, has declared she is 'on a mission' to find the missing husband of the reality TV star. On a Saturday, Katie revealed her fourth spouse had officially been declared missing.

Read more »