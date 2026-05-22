Katie Price's 'Kidnapped' Husband Lee Andrews Still Active on Social Media

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been missing for several days, but it has been revealed that he is still active on social media and has followed a mystery woman on Instagram.

Katie Price 's husband Lee Andrews has been missing for several days, with the glamour model believing he had been kidnapped after he 'went dark' last week.

However, it has been revealed that Lee is still active on social media and has followed a mystery woman on Instagram. Katie is said to be 'disgusted' that he has managed to follow another woman on social media, but has failed to contact her on her 48th birthday. Lee's Instagram began following self-confessed 'biker babe' Mari Sol, with sources claiming the I'm A Celeb star is fearful her husband has 'set his sights' on a new target.

Meanwhile, Katie took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic post which read: 'You can't break a woman who has survived family issues, financial struggles, stress heartbreak and betrayal, yet still chose not to give up'. She also shared a clip of son Harvey singing her happy birthday. Katie initially begged her followers to help her search for Lee, but has now said she will be stepping back 'for her own sanity'.

Lee's account now shows that he follows two people, after months of only following his famous wife. As scepticism grows regarding the motive behind his sudden disappearance, Katie says even she doesn't know what's true after relentlessly defending her beleaguered husband from his army of critics. She said: 'There's only one person I need to look after and that is myself, I've still got to work, there's exciting things coming up, but for my sanity...

I don't know what's true, what's not true. I'm like that now, I don't know'





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Person Social Media Instagram

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