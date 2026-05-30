Katie Price's Instagram to Return After Meta Dispute Over CBD Promotions and 'Boob Flash' Claims Amid Husband's Dubai Detention

Katie Price's Instagram account is set to be restored within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta regarding complaints about nudity and CBD gummy promotions. This development follows her confirmation of a phone call with husband Lee Andrews, who is detained in a Dubai prison on a civil matter. Price addressed inconsistencies in Andrews' story on her podcast, including claims about his phone use and online activity, while maintaining her support for him despite his 'scammer' reputation.

Katie Price 's social media presence is back in the spotlight following the mysterious disappearance and detention of her husband, Lee Andrews . The former glamour model's Instagram account was temporarily removed after she shared a phone call with Andrews from a Dubai prison, adding to the ongoing confusion surrounding his case.

Reports now indicate the account will be reinstated within 24 hours following a dispute with Meta over complaints about nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies. A source close to Price explained that the complaints stem from "miserable keyboard warriors" and emphasized that her CBD promotions are legal and part of legitimate business deals. The misunderstanding has reportedly been resolved.

The saga began when Andrews went missing for two weeks, with his father claiming he was arrested and held in a Dubai prison. Price initially debunked this, but later confirmed she spoke with him from detention. Andrews was reportedly arrested over a private civil matter, though he allegedly told Price it was on suspicion of espionage. He is being held in the Al Awir Central Prison and is expected to be released on Monday after paying a four-figure sum.

During a recent episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she detailed the brief phone call and addressed inconsistencies, including claims that Andrews used his phone while missing. She asserted that prison interrogators were using his device, not him, and dismissed rumors about him following another woman online. Price expressed frustration over the situation but remains committed to her relationship with Andrews, who has been labeled a scammer.

She has also insisted that he give an interview to clarify events, arguing that the British public deserves answers amid widespread skepticism about his story. The case has drawn intense media scrutiny, with many questioning Andrews' credibility and the true nature of his detention. As Price prepares for her Instagram's return, the public debate over her content and her husband's actions continues to dominate headlines





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Instagram Meta CBD Gummies Dubai Prison Al Awir Central Prison Nudity Complaints Podcast Scammer Allegations

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