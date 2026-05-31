Katie Price's Instagram to be 'back up very soon' following 'ludicrous' claims she 'flashed her breasts'

Katie Price's Instagram account was deleted after a misunderstanding with Meta regarding complaints about nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies. The former glamour model's profile was taken down just hours after she claimed she and her husband Lee Andrews had finally spoken, adding to the confusion surrounding his mysterious disappearance and prison stint.

Katie Price has been left furious after her Instagram was deleted earlier this week, resulting in the loss of 2.6 million followers. The former glamour model's profile was taken down just hours after she claimed she and her husband Lee Andrews had finally spoken, adding to the confusion surrounding his mysterious disappearance and prison stint.

Sources have revealed that her account should be back up soon after a misunderstanding with Meta regarding complaints about nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies. An insider claimed that Katie is furious about the situation, as she had spent years building up her account and gaining a large following. The insider stated that it feels like small-minded trolls complaining for the sake of it, and Katie's efforts to stay connected with her fans are suffering as a consequence.

The drama surrounding Lee's disappearance and arrest has been ongoing, with reports suggesting that he was detained over a private civil matter. Katie had been attempting to debunk some of the things that didn't add up from her husband's recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint. She had claimed that Lee had been kidnapped and had gone under the radar for two weeks, but it has since been reported that he was actually arrested on suspicion of espionage.

In a chat on her podcast, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone. She claimed that Lee's phone had been turned back on during his disappearance, but it was actually the people interrogating him in prison who were using his phone.

Katie also spoke about the rumors that Lee had followed another woman online during his time missing, but she claimed that they had never exchanged messages. The situation has left Katie furious and her Instagram account deleted, but it is expected to be back up soon after a misunderstanding with Meta





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