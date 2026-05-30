Katie Price's Instagram Account Restored After 'Ludicrous' Claims

Katie Price's Instagram account was taken down after 'ludicrous' claims she 'flashed her breasts.' However, a source has now said that the account should be back up within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta following complaints concerning nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies. Katie, 48, had been attempting to debunk some of the things that don't add up from her husband Lee's recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint.

Katie Price showcased her surgically enhanced assets in a tiny two-piece bikini while enjoying the UK heatwave. The racy red bikini featured stars and was pulled tight over her huge chest.

The drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews rumbles on, with sources revealing that Katie's Instagram account was taken down after 'ludicrous' claims she 'flashed her breasts.

' However, a source has now said that the account should be back up within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta following complaints concerning nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies. Katie, 48, had been attempting to debunk some of the things that don't add up from her husband Lee's recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint. Scammer Lee had previously told former glamour model Katie he had been kidnapped before then going under the radar for two weeks.

He has now claimed he's been arrested on suspicion of espionage but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is now being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison. In a chat on her podcast The Katie Price show released on Thursday morning, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks - and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone.

Firstly, last week it had been reported that his phone had been 'turned back on' during his disappearance after he 'went dark' amid being detained. He appeared to still be active on social media, and claims at the time suggested that he had been using his mobile phone. A source claimed that one of Lee's phones had been turned back on Sunday morning.

But Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' She then also spoke about how she'd asked him about rumours that he had followed another woman online during his time missing, saying: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. 'But then she blocked him. They've never exchanged messages. But I did ask him 'apparently you've followed another woman!...





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