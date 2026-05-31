Katie Price's Instagram Account Deleted Amid Husband Lee Andrews' Dubai Imprisonment Saga

Katie Price's Instagram account with 2.6 million followers was deactivated following complaints about nudity and CBD promotion, adding to her distress over husband Lee Andrews' arrest and imprisonment in Dubai. She faces potential permanent loss of her account.

Katie Price , the former glamour model, is facing a significant crisis after her Instagram account, boasting 2.6 million followers, was deleted earlier this week. The incident adds another layer of turmoil to an already chaotic period dominated by the mysterious disappearance and subsequent imprisonment of her husband, Lee Andrews , in Dubai.

The account's removal occurred just hours after Price publicly confirmed she had spoken with Andrews for the first time since he went missing, creating further confusion and speculation among her fans and the media. Initial reports suggest the deactivation stems from a "misunderstanding" with Meta, the parent company of Instagram, following user complaints about alleged nudity, specifically claims of ",flashing her breasts," and the promotion of CBD gummies on her profile.

Insiders close to Price reveal she is "furious" and distraught over the potential permanent loss of her digital presence and years of work building her online community. There are concerning indications that her old account may not be recoverable after Meta's investigations, potentially forcing her to start anew from zero followers.

An insider expressed frustration, stating, "It feels like small-minded trolls complaining for the sake of it and Katie's efforts to stay connected with all her fans is suffering as a consequence.

" The situation remains fluid, with representatives for both Katie Price and Meta being contacted for official comment. The backdrop to this social media crisis is the ongoing saga of Lee Andrews. Reports indicate Andrews was arrested in Dubai over a private civil matter, contrary to earlier claims he made to Price about being kidnapped or arrested on suspicion of espionage. He is currently being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison.

Price, amidst her own turmoil, has been actively trying to debunk inconsistencies in her husband's story. On her podcast, "The Katie Price Show," she detailed a brief two-minute phone call with Andrews and tackled specific points of confusion, notably the mystery surrounding his phone activity during his disappearance. While reports suggested his phone had been turned back on, Price asserted that it was actually the authorities interrogating Andrews who were using the device, not him.

She also addressed rumors that he had followed another woman online, explaining that the woman had activated her account, followed or been followed by Andrews, and then blocked him, with no exchange of messages





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Katie Price Instagram Meta Lee Andrews Dubai Prison Social Media Account Deactivated CBD Gummies Nudity Complaints

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