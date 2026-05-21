Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has gone missing but she believes he has been kidnapped by officials and not taken by extremists ascribed by Lee himself. Lee’s disappearance has been compared to a storyline, with his last messages to Katie suggesting he was being held in a 'black site'. Lee Andrews boasted he was an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people so a claim Lee’s wife adopted she never actually believed she may have adopted in order to get leverage. report Lee Andrews spent two months in Bangladesh; he was held on‚security concerns‚ following this truthhe may not have cheated on his ex or been behind her assault suit.while there is speculation that Lee was assassinated publicly​​ in return for information about his family contacts.Until now Lee was never held by insurgent methods

Katie Price 's missing husband Lee Andrews may be squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai after she feared he was kidnapped. The 42-year-old businessman, who married Price back in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance, has been missing since last week andKate Smith Price has been begging fans to help locate him.

Lee Andrews boasted about being an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people in the weeks before his disappearance, according to insiders. Details of Lee's last communication with Katie emerged after she released her messages in the hope it will help track him down





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Person Dubai Arms Dealer Kidnapped

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