Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews' Disappearance and Social Media Activity

The drama surrounding Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews' disappearance and his alleged social media activity has been unfolding. Lee Andrews, 43, vanished 12 days ago, and Katie Price, 48, claimed he was kidnapped. However, his father reported that he is currently locked up in a prison in Dubai. There are claims that Lee's phone has been turned back on, and he has been using it to follow another woman on Instagram.

The drama over the whereabouts of Katie Price 's 'missing' husband Lee Andrews has continued to unfold amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai .

The businessman, 43, vanished 12 days ago, in what Katie, 48, claimed was a kidnapping after he disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and 'bundled into a van' while hooded and with his hands tied to be taken to a 'black site'. However, on Saturday, his long-suffering father Peter – who is one of the few people in Dubai to support him – told the Daily Mail that Lee has been arrested by the UAE authorities and is in prison.

He said: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don't know on what charge. I'm not sure where he is being held.

But he will call me later today.

' 'He is not at my house,' he added, while a police source said: 'Lee Andrews has been arrested.

' The drama over the whereabouts of Katie Price 's 'missing' husband Lee Andrews , has continued to unfold amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai The businessman, 43, vanished 12 days ago, in what Katie, 48, claimed was a kidnapping after he disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and 'bundled into a van' while hooded and with his hands tied to be taken to a 'black site' And the chief of Dubai Police has confirmed that he is the subject of a number of arrest warrants, mainly for fraud.

Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al Avadhi told the Daily Mail: 'There are many cases against him.

' However, the mystery surrounding Lee's absence has continued to deepen, first after he appeared to still be active on social media, and now with fresh claims that he has been using his mobile phone. A source has claimed that one of Lee's phones had been turned on Sunday morning, telling The Sun: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double – so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' It comes after Lee appeared to re-emerge on social media on Friday, over a week after Katie last had contact with him, to follow another woman called Marisol on Instagram. Sources have claimed that Marisol, who describes herself as a 'biker babe,' has history with millionaires, having previously used a matchmaking site dedicated to those with large fortunes.

While Katie is reportedly 'beyond furious' by Lee's apparent social media return nine days after his disappearance, after previously sharing her fears he'd been 'kidnapped' in Dubai.

'Katie is incensed at what has played out,' a source told The Sun. 'She is beyond furious. She was panic-stricken last week when Lee told her he was being kidnapped.

'She thought it was genuine. Now it's all unravelling. Those close to her have warned it's all an elaborate sham but Katie genuinely loves Lee.

' It comes after Lee appeared to re-emerge on social media on Friday, over a week after Katie last had contact with him, to follow another woman called Marisol on Instagram (pictured) Previously further intrigue was added to the story this week by former Apprentice contestant Luisa Zissman, who lives in Dubai and is a friend of Lee. She said in a Facebook post that she’d noticed his social media had been active very recently, writing: ‘It does indicate his kidnappers are definitely letting him have access to social media.

' But Katie was once again quick to react with a social post of her own, dismissing the report that her husband was safe by claiming: ‘I have Lee’s Facebook. It’s not him on this, it’s me.

' She claimed this week that she’d given up the search for her 'kidnapped' husband during the latest episode of her podcast, 'for her own sanity' and was now 'leaving it to the police'. The mother-of-five initially begged her followers to help her search for Lee, but Katie has now said she won't let his disappearance 'ruin her life' following reports he has 'ghosted' her. She said: 'There's nothing I can do, nothing more that I can say.

And the police are dealing with it. I'm just leaving it to the police.

'I'm not gonna talk about it anymore, I'm just staying quiet because it's getting ridiculous now, people just taking the p**s out of everything'. Katie added: 'The police are now handling it, the British police, British consulate, the foreign office, Interpol they're on the case looking for Lee.

'All I can do is just get on with my life. I've got lots of exciting things coming up, and I'm just waiting for a call. What am I supposed to do, sit here and cry and do nothing, stay in bed? No because I'm not that. ' 'We will find out everything I'm sur





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Lee Andrews Katie Price Disappearance Social Media Arrest Prison UAE Dubai Fraud Matchmaking Site Biker Babe Instagram Panic-Stricken Beyond Furious Elaborate Sham Ghosted British Police British Consulate Foreign Office Interpol Looking For Lee

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