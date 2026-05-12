Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Accused of Lying About Location Amid Travel Ban Rumors

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been caught in a lie after his social media posts confirmed he was still in Dubai despite claiming to be in Muscat, Oman. Lee was supposed to join Katie on Good Morning Britain but cited personal reasons for his absence. Reports also suggest he may be under a travel ban in Dubai, which he denies.

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Get it now. Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been accused of lying after evidence from his own social media posts confirmed he was still in Dubai despite claiming to be in Muscat, Oman, en route to the UK. The 42-year-old self-proclaimed businessman had previously announced his plans to fly to the UK on Monday to join Katie for their first joint interview on Good Morning Britain.

However, he failed to appear, citing being 'busy' with other commitments that prevented him from making his flight. He continues to deny any travel ban restrictions. Lee later shared a video on social media stating: 'Hi guys. I didn't make Good Morning Britain.

I had a couple of other things going on. I am not detained, I am in the airport in Muscat, Oman.

' However, a comparison of his filming location revealed he was actually in Dubai's airport, identifiable by the ceiling design. Additionally, he had not yet gone through security, as he was standing in a communal area in front of the check-in desks. Lee's alleged travel ban would prevent him from leaving Dubai and entering Oman, adding to suspicions about his whereabouts.

He reportedly faces restrictions due to allegations of forging his ex-girlfriend Dina Taji's signature to secure a £200,000 loan, a claim he firmly denies. Under Dubai law, individuals involved in criminal investigations, unpaid debts, or civil lawsuits are legally prohibited from leaving the country. The Good Morning Britain team had contacted the Foreign Office after Lee's surprise no-show, and the response indicated they had supported a British man detained in the UAE.

GMB presenter Ed Balls questioned Katie whether Lee was the detained individual, to which she responded in denial. She mentioned Lee had sent her a voice note confirming he was not detained and shared pictures of him at the airport, allegedly on his way to the UK. After the show, Lee took to his Instagram Stories to confirm his location, but additional reports have since verified his presence in Dubai.

The Foreign Office's role in supporting British nationals detained at international airports is limited to providing impartial assistance, although they cannot influence the local justice system or securing legal representation. Despite Lee's claims of being in Muscat, the Daily Mail has confirmed through visual evidence that he was actually in Dubai Airport. His alleged travel ban complicates his ability to leave Dubai and enter Oman, further casting doubt on his statements.

Lee has maintained his innocence, insisting that there is no truth to his travel restrictions. Last month, Lee claimed he would relocate to the UK in May, though visual evidence shows him meeting Katie at Dubai Airport, confirming his location.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office clarifies the support available to British nationals facing detention, emphasizing their role as facilitators without legal intervention powers





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