Katie Price's Husband Goes Missing in Dubai Amid String of Relationship Dramas

Katie Price's latest news follows her husband number four going missing and raising questions about her past relationships. Dr Max shares a case of a patient who was drawn to abusive partners, and the writer suggests that childhood trauma may be the key to understanding Katie's pattern. Seeing the pattern and seeking help can help prevent the cycle of abuse.

Katie Price 's husband Lee Andrews has gone missing in Dubai , with his father suggesting he may have been arrested and is now in jail. The news follows a string of dramas in Katie's life, with her husband number four meeting her online quickly forming a marriage.

The writer suggests Katie's repeated pattern of relationships may be linked to childhood trauma. Dr Max shares a case of a patient who repeatedly fell for abusive partners. The writer believes seeing the pattern and seeking help can help prevent repetition of cycle of abuse





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Childhood Trauma Relationship Abuse

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Katie Price sings emotional song for missing husband after raising standardsKatie Price, the former glamour model, sang an emotional song for her missing husband Lee Andrews on Friday despite earlier posts about entering her 'comeback era.' She revealed she had 'quickly' got in the studio to cover Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here, to express her missing her husband. The song includes lyrics like 'You can reach me by railway / You can reach me by trailway / You can reach me on an airplane / You can reach me with your mind / You can reach me by caravan / Cross the desert like an Arab man. 'I don't care how you get here / Just get here if you can.' It came just hours after Katie said she was 'raising her standards' and working on herself as she shifted her focus. But now Katie is said to be 'disgusted' that her husband has managed to follow another woman on social media, but has failed to contact her on her birthday.

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Katie Price sings emotional song for missing husband after raising standardsKatie Price, the former glamour model, sang an emotional song for her missing husband Lee Andrews on Friday despite earlier posts about entering her 'comeback era.' She revealed she had 'quickly' got in the studio to cover Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here, to express her missing her husband. The song includes lyrics like 'You can reach me by railway / You can reach me by trailway / You can reach me on an airplane / You can reach me with your mind / You can reach me by caravan / Cross the desert like an Arab man. 'I don't care how you get here / Just get here if you can.' It came just hours after Katie said she was 'raising her standards' and working on herself as she shifted her focus. But now Katie is said to be 'disgusted' that her husband has managed to follow another woman on social media, but has failed to contact her on her birthday.

Read more »

Katie Price: Husband Missing, False Allegation of Kidnapping Sparks Allegations of Attention-Seeking StuntKatie Price, the former glamour model, claims her husband, Lee Andrews, has been kidnapped and is the subject of an international manhunt after he disappeared shortly after their hasty wedding. Her friends and family, however, have doubts and believe her story is a publicity stunt.

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Katie Price sings emotional song for missing husband after raising standardsKatie Price, the former glamour model, sang an emotional song for her missing husband Lee Andrews on Friday despite earlier posts about entering her 'comeback era.' She revealed she had 'quickly' got in the studio to cover Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here, to express her missing her husband. The song includes lyrics like 'You can reach me by railway / You can reach me by trailway / You can reach me on an airplane / You can reach me with your mind / You can reach me by caravan / Cross the desert like an Arab man. 'I don't care how you get here / Just get here if you can.' It came just hours after Katie said she was 'raising her standards' and working on herself as she shifted her focus. But now Katie is said to be 'disgusted' that her husband has managed to follow another woman on social media, but has failed to contact her on her birthday.

Read more »