Katie Price's Eyes Opened After Visiting Husband Lee Andrews in Prison

Katie Price has declared her eyes have been opened after visiting her husband Lee Andrews in prison. The former glamour model met with Lee's ex, Dina Taji, and has now revealed that she believes Lee has been dishonest with her. Katie is considering ending the marriage but is still unsure.

Katie Price has declared her eyes have been opened after her mission to confront her incarcerated husband Lee Andrews unravelled a number of truths. The former glamour model returned home from Dubai earlier this week after visiting the so-called businessman in Al Awir Central Prison and meeting his ex, Dina Taji.

Lee is being held for fraud allegations and requires £140,000 to be paid in order to secure his release. In a new interview, Katie, who wed Lee in January after a whirlwind romance, has revealed how her eyes have been opened after talking to Dina. The television personality visited the prison three times, and on the third time, managed to speak to Lee from half-a-mile away on the phone over a barbed wire wall.

Katie said the purpose of her visit was to help Lee and said he finally admitted to having a travel ban. The couple had been due to appear on Good Morning Britain for their first joint interview, but Lee failed to make it over to the UK and then went missing, before his father said he had been imprisoned. Katie told The Sun: He has a travel ban, he did eventually tell me.

I said to him, No one will b****y care if you've got a flight ban. It's not a big deal. The big deal is, you keep videoing, saying you're at the airport, and you don't turn up. Katie said she really believed Lee was trying to travel to England.

The television personality described the past few weeks as tough and said she wanted to get answers from Lee and was prepared to end the marriage if needed. Katie's doubts were then further heightened when she met Dina, who warned her face-to-face about the jailbird conman. The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge.

She then took legal action against him, resulting in Lee being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai. Katie met up with conman husband Lee's ex-partner Dina for a woman-to-woman chat in Dubai this week, after it was thought she'd accepted her marriage is over. Over the weekend, the television personality declared her love for Lee and put her wedding ring back on.

Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but after Katie got in touch, she agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband. After the meeting, Katie said: My eyes have been opened. I just need some time to think. I still cannot end things with Lee until I've spoken to him, but that was a lot.

Since Katie married Lee, two of his exes came forward telling the television personality to run for the hills and not to give him any money. His ex Crystal Janke, 40, claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a return of £1million, with his ex-fiancée Alana Percival also issuing warnings on social media.

The Sun reported Katie was prepared to pay £6,500 to release Lee, but was told £140,000 would need to be paid before he can be released. The mother-of-five has concluded that the only way he will get out of the prison is if she pays the money herself - which she now recognises would be reckless. Katie insisted she isn't a mug and feels protected by the nation.

While it was thought Katie was moving on, she did a complete 180 on Saturday night as she shared a post on her Story showing her wedding ring. She then made her feelings very clear as she declared in the caption: I love @wesleeeandrews as she tagged his Instagram account. Friends say Katie will make the most of this latest drama as she continues to try to monetise her chaotic life as her followers enjoy her dramas and scrapes.

A close friend of the star told the Daily Mail recently before she put her wedding ring back on this weekend: Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado. But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look. He's pulled the wool over lots of people's eyes - especially women.

And now, as it's all being played out in the public eye, she's at the forefront of the con. The insider added: Lee is stuck inside that hellhole of a prison. And unless she or someone else stumps tens of thousands of pounds to get him out, he won't be released any time soon. And whether as a former bankrupt Katie could come up with the money even if she wanted to is a big question.

It's looking like Lee's conman lifestyle has finally caught up with him





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