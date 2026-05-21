Katie Price's cryptic posts after husband's disappearance

Katie Price has been sharing cryptic posts about focusing on herself after her husband Lee Andrews vanished last week. She posted messages about knowing her worth and chasing her goals, but gave no further explanation. Just yesterday, she uploaded a new vlog begging fans and the media to help find her husband, who she believes has been kidnapped. She claims Lee went dark mid-conversation last week after telling her he had been arrested. However, hours after her emotional video, she reposted a statement about accepting a situation. She also revealed she is feeling overwhelmed amid the stress of Lee's disappearance.

Katie Price has been sharing cryptic posts about focusing on herself after her husband Lee Andrews vanished last week. She posted messages about knowing her worth and chasing her goals, but gave no further explanation.

Just yesterday, she uploaded a new vlog begging fans and the media to help find her husband, who she believes has been kidnapped. She claims Lee went dark mid-conversation last week after telling her he had been arrested.

However, hours after her emotional video, she reposted a statement about accepting a situation. She also revealed she is feeling overwhelmed amid the stress of Lee's disappearance. Earlier in the evening, Katie clarified that she had been using Lee's Facebook after fans claimed they had spotted him looking active on the social media platform. She later claimed it was actually her who had been on his profile.

A new report claims Lee 'boasted he was an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people' in the weeks before his disappearance. Insiders accuse him of 'writing a storyline'. Katie last spoke to her husband when he was trying to board a flight from Dubai to Britain on Wednesday last week. She released their last communication in the hope it will help track him down.

Lee told her he had been arrested and would be in touch, but then revealed he was being taken to a 'black site'. Katie has said she believes Lee has been kidnapped, after he 'went dark' mid-conversation last week. She is trying to get more details about his whereabouts. A friend told The Sun that Katie has been spiraling and this is not a publicity stunt. She still loves Lee despite his actions





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Kidnapping Disappearance Husband Social Media Arms Dealer Dubai Black Site

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