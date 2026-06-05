Katie Price's Children Enjoy Monaco Grand Prix Getaway as Mum Faces Marital Woes

Katie Price's children, Princess and Junior, have jetted off to Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend to take their minds off their mum's marital woes. Meanwhile, Katie Price has accepted that her marriage to Lee Andrews is over and has met up with his ex-partner Dina Taji for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai.

Princess and Junior have jetted off to Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend as they enjoyed some time away to take their mind off their mum Katie Price 's marital woes.

The former glamour model, 48, returned home from Dubai on Friday after accepting her marriage to Lee Andrews is over and removing her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina Taji. Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

And while Katie navigates the future of her relationship, her children Princess and Junior spent some quality time together as they enjoyed their trip away. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, influencer Princess kept it casual in a pale yellow loungewear set as she posed for a snap with Junior. The pair were also joined by Junior's girlfriend Jasmine and friend Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi.

Princess and Junior Andre took their mind off their mother Katie Price's marital woes at the Monaco Grand Prix in Instagram snaps on Thursday The pair were also joined by Junior's girlfriend Jasmine and friend Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi as they posed in the sun Junior and Princess' mother Katie famously posed at the Spanish Grand Prix back in 1998 Heidi's mother Kerry Katona and Katie shared a famous friendship, however Kerry cut ties with the star in recent months after being left 'horrified' with the way she has been behaving since meeting Lee. Read the full story here.

Last month Katie spent some quality time with Princess and Junior as they celebrated her 48th birthday together at her West Sussex home. Despite their mother's turbulent personal life, Princess and Junior appeared in good spirits as they smiled in the sun. On Friday, The Daily Mail revealed that Katie has met up with Lee's ex-partner Dina for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai, after accepting her marriage is over.

The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge. She then took legal action against him, resulting in Lee being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai. Hours after her conversation with Dina, Katie flew home to the UK and was pictured without her wedding ring, in pictures obtained by The Mirror.

Heidi's mother Kerry and Katie shared a friendship, however Kerry has cut ties with the star after being left 'horrified' with the way she has been behaving since meeting Lee Princess kept it casual in a pale yellow loungewear set while her mum is in Dubai fighting for answers regarding her conman husband Lewis made sure all eyes were on his as he arrived in a sheer pink sequined top and pale pink trousers He paired the all pink ensemble with smart black shoes Charlie Leclerc's wife Alexandra looked incredibly summery as she wowed in a simple floaty white halter neck dress and green heels Katie met up with conman husband Lee's ex-partner Dina Taji for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai, after accepting her marriage is over The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Katie Price has explosive meeting with husband Lee Andrews' ex Dina Taji Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but after Katie got in touch, she agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband, who is currently locked up in a Dubai prison.

Katie, who travelled to Dubai with her videographer Matt earlier this week, filmed the pair's conversation and teased a potential release, rumoured to be on her podcast. In the video shared on the Facebook page for her Katie Price Show podcast, she says: 'Women stick together and I came to Dina about one of the cases because I thought is Dina involved?

'Then obviously we had a cup of tea as girls do, we've had a long chat and that's for us to know and for you to find out in the future. On that note I'm glad we met.

' Dina has earlier said: 'Just out of respect, if there's anything I wanted to share and kind of warn her about anything it would be woman-to-woman, face-to-face. 'I don't care about coming on here and all this noise that's happening. ' Katie visited Lee at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison on Wednesday, where he is being held for fraud allegations, and was told he needs to stump up at least £150,000 to be freed.

The mother-of-five has concluded that the only way he will get out of the prison is if she pays the money herself - which she now recognises would be reckless. She has now started to plan a life without her husband indefinitely, the Mail has learned, but friends say Katie will make the most of this latest drama as she continues to try to monetise her chaotic life as her followers enjoy her dramas and scrapes.

A close friend of the star told the Daily Mail: 'Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado. But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look.

'He's pulled the wool over lots of people's eyes – especially women. And now, as it's all being played out in the public eye, she's at the forefront of the con.

' Wallis Day opted for an all pink ensemble and a pair of stylish shades Paul Pogba was seen taking a call as he wore a black mesh top underneath a striped suit The footballer was seen taking snaps with fans as he walked to the course Rebecca Donaldson went braless beneath a navy smart dress Kelly Piquet put on a leggy display in a baggy red jacket and matching skirt The insider added: 'Lee is stuck inside that hellhole of a prison. And unless she or someone else stumps tens of thousands of pounds to get him out, he won't be released any time soon.

'And whether as a former bankrupt Katie could come up with the money even if she wanted to is a big question. 'It's looking like Lee's conman lifestyle has finally caught up with him. And the last place you would want to be locked up is in Dubai.

'Katie is so confused, but ultimately it looks like she will be heading to the divorce court once again. 'However, she will always try to cash in on the drama surrounding her hectic lifestyle. ' On Thursday, Katie gave an update on her last phone conversation with Lee.

She said: 'I'm absolutely knackered, it's the second morning because I spoke to Lee yesterday and he wants me to go to the Al Awir prison because he's given me permission to get all his phones, his belongings.

'So I'm going there now. I still need to hear back from his lawyer if I can get a visit to see him.

'It's Wednesday and I go on Friday… time is running out. '





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