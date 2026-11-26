Katie Price has unveiled the results of her fourth nose job performed in Belgium. She details her surgery history and upcoming plans to visit Dubai and her estranged husband.

Katie Price has officially displayed the results of her most recent cosmetic procedure, revealing that she underwent a fourth nose job last week in Belgium. The 48-year-old former glamour model shared the update on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone 19 years after her initial rhinoplasty in 2007. This latest intervention follows a series of aesthetic adjustments, including a mini nose lift, facelift modifications, and ear pinning performed in January 2025.

Historical Context of Multiple Surgeries

Katie Price has undergone between 30 and 40 cosmetic procedures over the past 28 years, starting with her first breast augmentation at the age of 20. Her surgical history includes six facelifts, 17 breast augmentations, extensive dental work, and a fox eye operation. Despite the high volume of interventions, she estimates her total personal expenditure has been approximately £40,000, as many procedures were offered to her free of charge. Her early history includes multiple breast size changes, moving from a B cup to an F cup between 1998 and 2006, before undergoing reductions and re-insertions in subsequent years.

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Family Dynamics and Personal Autonomy

Katie Price recently addressed concerns raised by her sister, Sophie Price, regarding body dysmorphia and the frequency of her surgeries. In a candid discussion with The Sunday Times, she explained that while Sophie worries about her body, the model maintains a firm stance on personal autonomy. She stated, "I don't need to do it but I want to do it, and I can do what the hell I want to do for myself." Despite past disagreements, the sisters speak daily, and Katie emphasizes that she trusts Sophie's intentions, noting that her sister is concerned for her well-being rather than financial gain.

Upcoming Dubai Trip and Personal Reunion

Katie Price has confirmed plans to travel to Dubai for additional cosmetic treatments, including butt filler and facial injectables. During a pre-recorded episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she announced that the trip would also involve a meeting with her estranged husband, Lee Andrews. This development follows their separation in September, which occurred after Katie discovered that Lee held only £2.22 in his bank accounts. She described the upcoming visit as a definitive end to speculation regarding their interactions, stating clearly that she is going to see him as part of her scheduled itinerary.

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Legal Background and Documentary Plans

The context of Katie Price's personal life is heavily influenced by the legal history of Lee Andrews, a self-proclaimed millionaire who was recently released from Dubai's Al-Awir jail for the second time this year on various fraud charges. Katie Price is preparing for a potentially contentious divorce process and is reportedly set to appear in a new documentary produced in collaboration with Sky. The project will focus on the "Tinder Swindler-style" reality of her husband's cons, featuring interviews with other victims who suffered financial losses due to his fraudulent activities. This upcoming media appearance positions her among others who have publicly exposed the tactics of the conman.

Surgical Timeline and Health Complications

A review of Katie Price's extensive medical history reveals a pattern of frequent and drastic changes. After removing breast implants in 2014/5 due to a severe infection, she opted for new implants in 2016 alongside Botox and lip fillers. Her history also includes a controversial threading facelift in 2017, which she described as disastrous, leading to further veneer replacements. The model continues to manage the physical and emotional repercussions of these interventions while maintaining that her choices are her own, regardless of the health risks involved in being under anesthesia.