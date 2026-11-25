Katie Price details her fourth nose job in Belgium and ongoing cosmetic plans. The 48-year-old discusses her surgery timeline and family dynamics amid divorce proceedings.

Former glamour model Katie Price, aged 48, has officially revealed the results of her fourth nose surgery. The procedure took place in Belgium last week, marking a significant milestone in her extensive history with cosmetic enhancements. This latest operation comes 19 years after her initial rhinoplasty in 2007 when she was 29 years old. The star took to social media on Wednesday to share the updated look with her followers.

Fourth Nose Job And Surgical History

Price stated that the new procedure was a mini nose lift designed to refine her appearance further. This follows a second rhinoplasty in 2023, which was performed to correct asymmetry she attributed to a prior lip lift. She also underwent a third surgery in January 2025 that included facelift tweaks and ear pinning. The Belgian clinic handled her most recent facial restructuring, continuing her long-term commitment to aesthetic modification.

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Estimates suggest she has undergone between 30 and 40 procedures over the past 28 years. Her journey began with a breast augmentation at age 20. Other documented surgeries include six facelifts, 17 breast augmentations, dental work, and a fox eye operation. Despite the high volume of interventions, she claims to have paid approximately £40,000 for all treatments combined. She attributes this lower total to receiving numerous procedures for free through industry exchanges.

Family Dynamics And Body Autonomy

Price has addressed the concerns raised by her sister, Sophie Price, regarding her behavior and body image. She told The Sunday Times that Sophie worries about her potential body dysmorphia. Price responded directly to these concerns, asserting her right to bodily autonomy. She stated that she feels a personal need to undergo these procedures despite not having a medical necessity for them.

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The 48-year-old emphasized that her choices are personal and do not require external justification. She acknowledged that her family members express worry about her safety, particularly regarding the risks of anesthesia. However, she maintains that her body is hers to control. Despite occasional arguments about her fashion choices and medical decisions, she confirms they speak every day. She describes their relationship as strong, noting shared family values and humor despite their different tastes in art and cinema.

Upcoming Dubai Trip And Personal Plans

Price announced further cosmetic plans during a recent appearance on her podcast, The Katie Price Show. She revealed she is traveling to Dubai to undergo additional treatments. The itinerary includes bum filler injections and various facial aesthetic procedures. She stated she would be undergoing these beauty treatments while visiting the United Arab Emirates. The trip was scheduled for Wednesday, aligning with her announcement in the pre-recorded episode.

Beyond the medical procedures, Price confirmed she intends to meet her estranged husband, Lee Andrews, during this trip. The couple separated in September following the discovery that Andrews held only £2.22 in his bank account. Price described him as a conman who has misled her about his financial status. She expects the meeting to be part of the ongoing complexities of their relationship and potential divorce proceedings.

Legal Troubles And Documentary Coverage

Lee Andrews has faced significant legal challenges in Dubai. He was recently released from Al-Awir jail for the second time this year. The charges relate to various fraud incidents that have impacted several victims. Reports indicate that Price is preparing for a difficult divorce process with the millionaire. She has publicly braced herself for what sources describe as a messy legal separation.

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Furthermore, Price is set to appear in a new documentary focusing on Andrews' fraudulent activities. The project, associated with Sky, aims to document the tricks used by the fraudster. It will feature testimonies from other victims who lost money to his schemes. Price described herself as joining a long line of people who have been scammed by Andrews. She stated she feels happier than she has in recent years, despite the ongoing legal and personal turbulence.