Katie Price Reunites with Husband Lee Andrews in Dubai Despite Recent Events

Katie Price has been spotted at London Gatwick airport on Monday as she flew to Dubai to reunite with her husband Lee Andrews. Despite recent events, Katie is set on reuniting with Lee as she was seen wheeling a huge pink suitcase through the departures terminal. The businessman is currently in prison after going missing for two weeks, and has been incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

Katie Price was spotted at London Gatwick airport on Monday as she flew to Dubai to reunite with her husband Lee Andrews . The businessman is currently in prison after going missing for two weeks, and has been incarcerated over a ' private civil matter ' in Dubai 's Al Awir Central Prison .

Lee was scheduled to be released on Monday after paying a four-figure sum, and has appeared to have unfollowed Katie on Instagram. However, despite recent events, Katie is set on reuniting with Lee as she was seen wheeling a huge pink suitcase through the departures terminal. Katie, who kept it casual in a grey fitted T-shirt and bright blue leggings, had feared Lee was missing until he called her from a Dubai jail last week.

The star was seen still wearing her huge diamond wedding ring as she continued to show her commitment to Lee after they tied the knot in January, less than a week into knowing one another. Katie Price has headed back to Dubai with her wedding ring on as she was pictured at London Gatwick airport on Monday, after her husband Lee Andrews unfollowed her on Instagram.

The star was seen still wearing her huge diamond wedding ring as she continued to show her commitment to Lee after they tied the knot in January. Lee, who claimed he had been arrested on spying charges, made contact with his wife in what she says was a two-minute phone call from inside Dubai's notorious Al Awir jail.

However, reports claim he was detained over a private, civil matter and say he was not held over spying charges. Last week, Katie had lost access to her Instagram account after it was banned, but returned to the social media platform on Monday. The platform temporarily removed her account, but she and her 2.6 million followers have all been reinstated, but with her husband Lee no longer a follower, although his bio still reads 'Hubby to @katieprice.

' The former glamour model's profile was taken down just hours after she claimed she and husband Lee had finally spoken, which added yet more confusion to the saga. Sources later revealed it would be back up soon after a misunderstanding with Meta following complaints concerning nudity and her 'flashing her breasts', as well as the promotion of CBD gummies. An insider claimed at the time: 'Katie is furious.

It's absolutely ridiculous that she's had her account deactivated after spending years building it up and gaining over two and a half million followers. She was previously told it would be back up and running and now they're saying she might have to start from scratch and have a brand new account with zero followers.

' Despite recent events, Katie is set on reuniting with Lee as she was seen wheeling a huge pink suitcase through the departures terminal. The former glamour model, 47, kept it casual in a bright blue pair of leggings and simple grey T-shirt. She was seen waiting in the Emirates line to check in her luggage. Relaxed, she did a spot of shopping while at the airport.

She also posed in a shot with a toy plane. She completed her look with white trainers, white Nike socks and a cream handbag. Last week, Katie had lost access to her Instagram account after it was banned, but returned to the social media platform on Monday. She appeared to be joined by videographer and photographer Ben Algar for the journey.

She looked to be in good spirits as she checked in her huge Juicy Couture case. The source told The Sun: 'It feels like small-minded trolls complaining for the sake of it and Katie's efforts to stay connected with all her fans is suffering as a consequence.

' The Daily Mail revealed last weekend that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to his father. The star had been beset with worry after the so-called businessman went missing two weeks ago, but on Wednesday she confirmed she'd finally spoken to him after he called her from a prison in Dubai. Her Instagram then vanished on Thursday.

Katie had been attempting to debunk some of the things that don't add up from her husband Lee's recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint. Lee had previously told former glamour model Katie he had been kidnapped before then going under the radar for two weeks. He has since claimed he's been arrested on suspicion of espionage but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is now being held in the notorious prison.

In a chat on her podcast The Katie Price Show released on Thursday morning, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks - and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone. Firstly, last week it had been reported that his phone had been 'turned back on' during his disappearance after he 'went dark' amid being detained





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