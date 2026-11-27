Katie Price is pictured driving a VW Beetle in Sussex after losing her license seven times. She reveals struggles with insurance and admits to parking violations.

Katie Price, the former glamour model and television personality, was spotted driving in Sussex on Friday, marking her return to the roads after a prolonged period of legal restrictions. The 48-year-old star had previously been banned from driving on seven separate occasions, making her latest appearance behind the wheel a significant development in her ongoing saga with traffic law enforcement. Witnesses captured her vehicle near a petrol station, confirming that she has regained her driving privileges following a six-month disqualification.

The Context of Seven Driving Bans

Price's return to motoring comes after she completed a six-month driving ban imposed in September. This specific disqualification resulted from her failure to respond to police correspondence regarding an 80mph speeding ticket. She acknowledged ignoring official letters, a decision that compounded her existing history of traffic violations. With seven bans on her record, her ability to drive legally has been frequently interrupted, leading to a chaotic and expensive relationship with road transport in recent years.

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The star recently discussed the details of her latest ban on The Katie Price Show podcast alongside her sister, Sophie. She described the process as frustrating but noted that the disqualification period had now concluded. Price stated she was eager to resume normal activities, citing daily necessities such as shopping, visiting the salon, and seeing family members as her primary motivations for wanting her license back. She expressed relief at no longer being grounded, despite the logistical challenges that remain.

Insurance Struggles and Vehicle Switch

A major hurdle for Price has been securing affordable car insurance due to her extensive ban history. She admitted that major insurance providers have refused to cover her previously beloved flashy vehicles. Consequently, she has had to pivot to much more modest transportation options to get back on the road. She revealed that she is currently driving a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle, which she purchased for approximately £4000.

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This car stands in stark contrast to her former fleet, which included a pink Range Rover Sport valued at around £140,000. Price explained that she is willing to drive almost any vehicle, including a Fiat 500, a golf buggy, or even a quad bike, solely to regain her mobility. She emphasized that cost and insurability are now her top priorities, rather than luxury or status. Her previous attempts to secure an International Drivers Licence while in Dubai with her former husband, Lee Andrews, did not prevent her from facing legal issues in the UK.

Medical Claims and Legal Clarifications

During her period of disqualification, there were reports suggesting medical grounds might prevent her from driving. Price addressed these claims directly, stating that a third party had allegedly suggested she should not be driving for health reasons. However, she confirmed that she had undergone medical examinations and received clearance from doctors. She asserted that she was medically fit to drive and that the previous barriers were not based on valid health assessments.

She recounted the anticipation of receiving her license, comparing it to the excitement of Christmas Eve. After filling out the necessary application forms and awaiting processing, she received confirmation that she could resume driving. Her public statements have been consistent in portraying her as eager to return to a normal routine, despite the legal and financial complexities that have surrounded her driving history.

Public Appearance and Parking Violation

Despite her legal troubles, Price maintained a composed and stylish demeanor during her Friday outing. She was photographed wearing a smart black coat and carrying a Gucci Padlock Medium GG Shoulder Bag priced at £2072. The image of the star, who recently underwent another nose procedure, smiling and posing for photos captured by a friend highlighted her continued presence in the public eye.

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However, her return to driving was not without incident. Photos showed her parking her Volkswagen Beetle on a double yellow line, a clear violation of local parking restrictions. This action put her at risk of receiving a Penalty Charge Notice from local authorities. Price appeared unfazed by the potential fine as she strolled along the street, later removing her coat to reveal a pink jumper while refueling the vehicle. Her casual attitude toward parking laws suggests she may still be adjusting to the fundamentals of driving after a six-month absence from the roads.

The incident serves as a reminder that while Price has regained her license, she remains under public scrutiny. Her history of ignoring legal notices and violating parking rules indicates that her relationship with traffic regulations is far from resolved. Observers will likely watch her future movements closely to see if she adheres to road laws more strictly this time around.