Katie Price Responds to Russell Brand Sentence as She Reflects on Her Own Trauma

Katie Price comments on Russell Brand's 10.5-year prison sentence, sharing why she never reported her own 20-year-old rape to police while urging other victims to come forward.

Katie Price has publicly addressed the recent conviction of Russell Brand, using the high-profile sentencing to reflect on her own long-held secret regarding a sexual assault she experienced two decades prior. The British media personality and television star offered new insights into her decision not to involve law enforcement in her personal case, while expressing strong support for the legal outcome against the comedian.

Brand, aged 51, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison at Southwark Crown Court on Monday following his conviction for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. This verdict concluded a significant legal process that has drawn intense public scrutiny and sparked widespread discussion regarding accountability in the entertainment industry.

Also read Russell Brand sentenced after rape, sexual assault convictions in UK

Brand Sentencing Sparks Price Reflection

Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, alongside her sister Sophie, Price confirmed she had met Brand several years ago and noted that her former security guard, Danny, eventually worked for the comedian. She stated she is glad he was sentenced because it brings relief to victims, though she clarified that Brand is not the person who assaulted her. Price expressed shock at the ten-and-a-half-year term, admitting she originally believed the sentence would have been longer for someone convicted of such serious offenses.

The Case of the Unreported Assault

Price revealed that she was raped by a different British television star twenty years ago, a detail she had kept private for a long time. During her tour with Kerry Katona last October, she stunned fans by naming the individual on stage, a move that contradicted her previous stance of protecting their identity. She explained that while friends urged her to go to the police, she ultimately chose not to report the crime because she did not want to get involved in the legal aftermath.

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Advice for Survivors and Legal Nuances

Addressing the broader community of survivors, Price urged them to be strong and come forward, emphasizing that their courage helps put predators away. She cited examples of drama series and real-life cases where victims were mocked or not believed by police, highlighting the systemic challenges survivors face. She argued that a lack of criminal conviction does not equate to innocence, suggesting that more investigations are emerging regarding Brand due to civil court findings.

A History of Publicizing Trauma

Price has a documented history of discussing her traumatic experiences in the public sphere, beginning with an OK! magazine column in 2009. At that time, she wrote about being raped when younger in response to allegations that her then-partner, Alex Reid, starred in a film glorifying such violence. She stated that rape is a subject very close to her heart and that she felt compelled to speak out to take the issue seriously.

Recent Health Battles and PTSD

In 2022, Price detailed further trauma in her documentary, Trauma And Me, where she described being raped again during a carjacking in South Africa in 2018. The incident occurred while she was filming My Crazy Life with ITV and involved being held at gunpoint. The ordeal contributed to a mental breakdown and a failed suicide attempt, leading to her diagnosis with PTSD and subsequent treatment for the condition.