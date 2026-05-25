Katie Price releases vlog clip as husband Lee Andrews' disappearance deepens amid arrest rumors

Katie Price posts a YouTube vlog showing her leaving a voice note for Lee Andrews' father after the businessman vanished. While Price initially claimed a kidnapping, Lee's father now says his son is in Dubai police custody on fraud charges, and a supposedly dead phone appears to be active again, fueling new speculation.

Katie Price has posted a new video clip that captures the moment she leaves a voice message for her husband Lee Andrews ' father, Peter, after the businessman vanished on May 13.

In a YouTube vlog recorded the week before last, the 48‑year‑old former glamour model tries to reach Peter to give him an update on Lee's whereabouts. The video, titled “Katie Price Vlog: The morning after my husband goes MISSING,” is framed by a caption in which Price explains that the footage offers a “unique insight into how the first few hours played out” after Lee’s sudden disappearance. In the voice note she says, “Hey Pete, it’s Kate.

Last night Lee gave me your number. He said, ‘Look, I’ve been arrested. ’ He was in a police van when he FaceTimed me, and he told me they put a hood over me. He said they took two of my phones but didn’t know about this one.

He said they arrested me and I asked what for – he had no answer. Then he sent me your number. Message me back when you have this…”. The vlog’s caption reveals Price’s mental state at the time: she describes her mind as feeling like it was about to explode from the “noise and chaos,” and she admits that recording the video was a brief attempt to “chill and zen out” amid the turmoil.

The drama surrounding Lee’s disappearance intensified over the weekend. While Price initially suggested that her husband had been kidnapped after he “went dark” during a phone call, Lee’s father Peter, a rare supporter of his son in Dubai, told the Daily Mail that Lee is actually in police custody. Peter said, “Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest.

I don’t know on what charge, I’m not sure where he is being held, but he will call me later today. ” A police source confirmed that Lee Andrews has indeed been arrested, and the head of Dubai Police, Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al‑Avadhi, said there are several outstanding arrest warrants against the 43‑year‑old businessman, mainly relating to fraud. Further twists have emerged concerning Lee’s mobile devices.

An unidentified source reported that one of Lee’s phones, which had been silent for days, was suddenly active again on Sunday morning, showing a double tick on messages sent to the source. The same source noted that Lee owns multiple phones and the one that appeared to be in use was the only one that showed activity.

This development follows Lee’s brief re‑appearance on social media on Friday, when he followed a woman named Marisol – described as a “biker babe” who frequents matchmaking sites for wealthy men – on Instagram. Katie Price reportedly reacted with fury, feeling that Lee’s online activity undermined her earlier claims of a kidnapping. Friends close to Price have warned that the whole saga may be an elaborate hoax, but they also acknowledge that she genuinely cares for Lee.

The story was further complicated when former Apprentice contestant Luisa Zissman, who lives in Dubai and is a friend of Lee, weighed in on the situation, adding another layer of speculation to an already convoluted mystery





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