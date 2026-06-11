Katie Price Refuses to Pay 140,000 Pound Release Fee for Lee Andrews

Lee Andrews brags about wealth and arms deals in a Dubai prison while Katie Price refuses to pay his massive bail fee following fraud allegations.

The situation surrounding self-proclaimed billionaire Lee Andrews has taken a dramatic turn as reports emerge from within the walls of Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai.

Andrews, who is 43 years old, found himself behind bars following serious allegations of fraud. The drama escalated when his partner, the well-known personality Katie Price, traveled to the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to secure his release. Initially, Katie believed that a relatively modest sum of 6,500 pounds would be sufficient to settle the matter and bring Lee home.

However, the reality proved far more expensive. Upon arriving at the courthouse, she was informed that the actual cost for his release had skyrocketed to 140,000 pounds. This sudden increase was attributed to a second, separate legal case involving property disputes that Lee is currently facing. This financial hurdle has created a significant rift, as Lee has since pleaded with Katie to establish a GoFundMe page to crowdsource the necessary funds, a request she has flatly rejected.

While detained, Lee Andrews has reportedly become a subject of fascination and skepticism among his fellow inmates. According to a source inside the prison, Lee has been exhibiting strange behavior and engaging in boastful conversations. He has allegedly been bragging to other prisoners that Katie Price would eventually provide the cash required for his freedom.

However, the inmates do not seem to buy into his persona. Many have noted that his stories are inconsistent and change frequently, leading them to question his credibility. In one of the more bizarre claims, Lee reportedly told fellow prisoners that his arrest was the result of a botched arms deal taking place near the border of Abu Dhabi. He further described a harrowing experience of being detained in a dark room without any daylight for several days.

The inmate describing these events noted that Lee possesses a certain wheeler-dealer bravado, but it lacks the genuine swagger of a truly successful businessman. The emotional toll of this saga has extended to Katie Price's family, who are increasingly concerned about her wellbeing. Her sister, Sophie, has not held back her criticisms of Lee, describing him as someone who is manipulating Katie.

The tension peaked during a podcast episode where Sophie highlighted how Lee failed to appear for a scheduled interview on Good Morning Britain. While Katie initially defended him by claiming he had visa issues and was stuck at the airport, Sophie insisted that he was publicly mocking her. Katie eventually admitted that the situation had made them both look foolish, comparing the unfolding drama to a soap opera like EastEnders.

Beyond the public embarrassment, Katie's family is deeply worried about her mental health and the welfare of her children, as she has spent considerable time away from them to deal with the legal crisis in Dubai. Despite the mounting pressure from her family and the erratic behavior of her partner, Katie Price remains adamant about her financial boundaries.

She has explicitly stated that she will never give Lee money, citing a lifelong pattern of being the sole breadwinner in her past relationships and divorces. For Katie, paying the 140,000 pounds is not just a financial risk but a boundary she is unwilling to cross. She believes that no one would contribute to a fundraiser for him because of his reputation.

While she acknowledges that the past few weeks have been incredibly difficult, she insists she is staying strong and maintaining a positive outlook. She acknowledges that her choices may be judged by the public, but she asserts that she is living her life on her own terms and is only in Dubai to provide support, not to act as a financial savior for a man whose claims of wealth remain unverified





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