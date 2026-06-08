Katie Price Refuses to Pay £140,000 for Husband Lee Andrews' Release from Prison

Katie Price has refused to pay the £140,000 needed for her husband Lee Andrews' release from prison in Dubai, despite being told that was the fee required. Lee has been thrown behind bars on fraud allegations, with Katie previously sharing a six-figure sum needs to be paid for his release.

Katie Price has refused to pay the £140,000 needed for her husband Lee Andrews ' release from prison in Dubai , despite being told that was the fee required.

Lee has been thrown behind bars on fraud allegations, with Katie previously sharing a six-figure sum needs to be paid for his release. After learning her husband had been arrested for fraud, Katie flew to Dubai to be at his side, and was prepared to spend £6,500 to release him after allegedly being told that was the fee required.

However, when Katie arrived at the courthouse with her credit card in hand, she was told the fee would instead be £140,000 because Lee is involved in another case awaiting a court date, this time relating to property. Katie has declined to pay this figure. Now, Lee has reportedly asked his wife whether there was a fundraiser set up to raise money for his release.

In a phone conversation, Katie allegedly balked at the suggestion and said: 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Katie has also said that despite knowing the large sum that must be paid for Lee's release, she will 'never' give him any money. 'I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I'm the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I'll never do it.

' Quizzed on whether she will be the breadwinner for Lee given he may not have the vast fortunes he claims, she hit back: 'You don't know that, I don't know that. ' Katie had previously shared she was told she would have to pay £140,000 to get Lee out of prison, but has viewed paying the money as a reckless move. She said: 'This is real, this is real life; this is my life.

It has been a tough few weeks, don't get me wrong. But I've still stayed strong through it all, and I have a smile on my face.

'So, in this situation, I'm doing what I want to do, and I'm out here in Dubai, because I'm here to help Lee. 'Some people might not like my choices, but I'm not living for everyone else. I know people have been calling me stupid, I see all the trolling, I hear it. I am not stupid.

' Since Katie married Lee, two of his exes came forward telling the television personality to 'run for the hills' and not to give him any money. His ex Crystal Janke, 40, claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a 'return of £1million'.

Despite proclaiming he has millions in the bank, Lee has been thrown behind bars in Dubai on to fraud allegations, with Katie since sharing she's refused to pay the sum for his release. Meanwhile, his ex-fiancée Alana Percival has also issued warnings on social media. During her time in Dubai, Katie met with his ex Dina Taji, who warned her 'face-to-face' about the jailbird 'conman'.

The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge. She then took legal action against him, resulting in Lee being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai. Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband.

After the meeting, Katie said: 'My eyes have been opened. I just need some time to think. I still cannot end things with Lee until I've spoken to him, but that was a lot.

' While it was thought Katie was moving on, she did a complete 180 on Saturday night as she shared a post on her Story showing her wedding ring. She then made her feelings very clear as she declared in the caption: 'I love @wesleeeandrews' as she tagged his Instagram account. Friends say Katie will make the most of this latest drama as she continues to try to monetise her chaotic life as her followers enjoy her dramas and scrapes.

A close friend of the star told the Daily Mail recently before she put her wedding ring back on this weekend: 'Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado. But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look.

'He's pulled the wool over lots of people's eyes - especially women. And now, as it's all being played out in the public eye, she's at the forefront of the con.

' The insider added: 'Lee is stuck inside that hellhole of a prison. And unless she or someone else stumps tens of thousands of pounds to get him out, he won't be released any time soon.

'And whether as a former bankrupt Katie could come up with the money even if she wanted to is a big question. 'It's looking like Lee's conman lifestyle has finally caught up with him. Lee's conman lifestyle has finally caught up with him





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