Katie Price Refuses to Fund Lee Andrews' £140,000 Release from Dubai Prison Despite His GoFundMe Request

Katie Price has reportedly refused to pay the £140,000 required to free her husband Lee Andrews from a Dubai prison on fraud charges, even after he allegedly asked her to set up a GoFundMe. Despite claiming wealth, Lee faces a hefty sum for release related to a secondary property case. Price, who initially intended to pay a smaller fee, has been warned by his ex-partners about his past financial misconduct and has publicly declared she will not give him money. While she briefly appeared to distance herself, she publicly reaffirmed her support by showcasing her wedding ring. Friends indicate she is struggling with the public fallout as Lee remains incarcerated.

Lee Andrews , facing fraud allegations in Dubai, has reportedly requested that his wife, television personality Katie Price , establish a GoFundMe campaign to raise the £140,000 needed for his release from prison.

This plea comes despite his previous claims of possessing millions. Katie, who traveled to Dubai to support him, was initially prepared to pay a £6,500 release fee but was later informed that the amount required had surged to £140,000 due to an additional property-related case against Lee. She has categorically refused to pay this sum. In a phone conversation, when Lee inquired about a potential fundraiser, Katie allegedly responded, No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me.

Everyone hates you. She has also publicly stated that she will never provide him with financial assistance, emphasizing her history as the sole breadwinner in her past relationships and her resolve to change that pattern. These developments unfold against a backdrop of warnings from Lee's former partners. His ex Crystal Janke alleged he deceitfully secured £123,000 from her for a purported investment promising a £1 million return.

His ex-fiancée Alana Percival has also issued public cautions. Furthermore, Katie met with another former associate, Dina Taji, who reportedly warned her directly about Lee's character. It was revealed that Lee previously took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her consent, leading to legal action and a travel ban against him in Dubai.

Following this meeting, Katie expressed that her eyes had been opened, though she indicated she needed time to process the information before making any final decisions about the marriage. Despite earlier speculation about a separation, Katie made a surprising public affirmation of her support over the weekend by posting a picture of her wedding ring on social media with the caption, I love @wesleeeandrews.

Friends of Katie suggest that while she projects resilience, she is internally distressed by the situation and the public scrutiny. One insider described Lee as a conman whose lifestyle has caught up with him, leaving him incarcerated. Unless a significant sum is paid, his release is unlikely. The question remains whether Katie, who has faced her own financial difficulties including bankruptcy, could or would facilitate such a payment.

The saga continues to attract widespread media attention, with many viewing it as a stark example of alleged financial deception and its personal consequences





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