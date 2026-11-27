Katie Price reveals she has regained her driving license after a history of seven bans. The model discusses the relief of securing insurance and planning to drive again following recent convictions.

Model and television personality Katie Price has officially regained her driving privileges following a lengthy and problematic history with road laws. The forty-eight-year-old star shared the update during a recent episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, speaking with her sister Sophie Price. This announcement marks a significant personal milestone after a series of legal troubles that resulted in seven separate disqualifications from the road.

Price detailed the emotional weight of the process, describing the final days before receiving her license as akin to waiting for Christmas Eve. She revealed that she had completed the necessary application forms and was anxiously awaiting the post. The excitement was palpable as she confirmed that the long-awaited document has now arrived in her hands, allowing her to legally return to the driver's seat.

Also read Katie Price Reveals Nose Job Results After Belgium Trip

The Journey to Regaining Privileges

The path to getting her license back was far from simple. Price disclosed that the immediate hurdle after receiving her license was securing auto insurance. She described the process as a nail-biting experience that took her an entire day to complete. Insurance providers were reportedly hesitant, making the final approval a cause for celebration. She managed to get insured on a friend's car on the very same day she was cleared to drive, allowing her to get behind the wheel immediately.

Despite the relief of having her license, Price admitted that insuring her own 'flash' vehicles will present a challenge. She has previously expressed interest in obtaining an International Drivers Licence, a plan she pursued while residing in Dubai with her former husband, Lee Andrews. However, that relationship ended when she discovered significant financial discrepancies, noting he claimed to be a millionaire but possessed only £2.22 in his bank account.

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A History of Traffic Violations

Price's road record spans over a decade and includes numerous serious offenses. Her history of bans began in December 2010 with a six-month disqualification for speeding. This was followed by a one-year ban in 2012 for failing to respond to speeding tickets. The pattern of violations continued in February 2018, when she received another six-month ban for speeding offenses.

Legal troubles escalated in January 2019 when she was found driving while disqualified, resulting in a three-month ban. Just one month later, she was convicted of being drunk in charge of a vehicle after police observed her car veer off the road. Although Price claimed a 'third party' was driving, a judge rejected her evidence as not plausible. She was also convicted in 2019 for failing to disclose the driver's name after a crash, leading to an eighteen-month ban.

Recent Convictions and Legal Consequences

The severity of her record was highlighted in 2021, when a judge condemned her for having one of the worst driving records seen in court. She received a sixteen-week suspended prison sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance. The incident involved her flipping her car, during which she admitted to police that she had taken drugs and should not have been driving. This resulted in a two-year ban, 100 hours of community service, and up to thirty rehabilitation sessions.

Most recently, in September of last year, Price received a six-month ban for ignoring police letters regarding an 80mph speeding ticket. She noted that she would not be long without her license after that final disqualification ended. Although she was fined £880 in 2024 for driving without a license and insurance in Northamptonshire, she was spared an additional ban for those specific offenses.

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Future Plans and Medical Clearance

Now that her license is back, Price is eager to return to the road. She mentioned that concerns had been raised by a 'third party' suggesting she should not drive on medical grounds. However, she was assured by doctors after a check-up that there were no medical restrictions preventing her from driving. This medical clearance was a crucial step in finalizing her return to normalcy.

The model's story serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of repeated traffic violations. From speeding to drink-driving, her actions led to extensive legal and financial repercussions. Her recent podcast appearance provided fans with a candid look at the challenges of rebuilding her driving record. With her license secured and insurance sorted, she is now ready to focus on her upcoming projects and personal life.