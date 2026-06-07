Katie Price Reaffirms Love for Imprisoned Husband Lee Andrews After Dubai Meeting with Ex-Partner

Katie Price has publicly declared her love for Lee Andrews and resumed wearing her wedding ring, days after a meeting with his ex-partner Dina Taji. This shift comes amid Lee's imprisonment in Dubai on fraud charges and Katie's own admission of stress-related weight loss.

Katie Price has declared her love for her husband Lee Andrews and put her wedding ring back on, marking a dramatic reversal just days after a tense meeting with his ex-partner Dina Taji in Dubai.

The former glamour model, 48, had returned to the UK earlier in the week amid widespread speculation that she had accepted the end of her marriage, even removing her ring following the face-to-face encounter with Dina. Lee Andrews remains incarcerated in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison on fraud allegations, with reports indicating a six-figure sum is required to secure his release.

While many believed Price was moving forward with her life, she surprised followers on Saturday night by posting an image of her ring on her Snapchat Story, explicitly stating, I love @wesleeeandrews. This public affirmation follows her earlier admission about severe stress-induced weight loss, describing her physique as skeletal and comparing herself to Skeletor due to the strain of her husband's imprisonment.

She noted the physical toll of constant adrenaline, highlighting a prominent thigh gap while insisting she was otherwise okay. Despite her personal struggles, she took a moment to support her son Junior, sharing a proud post about his performance in Monaco during the Grand Prix.

The week's events were set off by a revelation from The Daily Mail: shortly after their wedding, Lee had taken out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her consent, leading to legal action and a travel ban against him in Dubai. Dina, who has largely stayed silent, agreed to meet Katie in Dubai for a woman-to-woman discussion to warn her about Lee's conduct. During that meeting, Katie reportedly filmed their conversation, teasing potential details for her podcast.

She later explained her rationale, emphasizing female solidarity and her desire to understand Dina's involvement. After the meeting, Katie traveled home, initially seen without her ring, but has now chosen to reaffirm her commitment. Sources suggest she recognizes that paying the demanded £150,000 for Lee's release would be irresponsible, even as she navigates this intense personal drama. Friends indicate Price may leverage these experiences for her public platform, as her audience remains engaged by the ongoing turmoil of her life





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Lee Andrews Dina Taji Dubai Prison Wedding Ring Stress Weight Loss

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price Meets Ex-Partner of Conman Husband to Warn Her About Staying with HimKatie Price has met up with Dina Taji, the ex-partner of her conman husband Lee Andrews, to warn her about staying with him. The former glamour model has accepted that her marriage is over and has started to plan a life without her husband indefinitely. Lee is currently locked up in a Dubai prison for fraud allegations and needs to pay £150,000 to be freed. Katie has concluded that the only way he will get out of the prison is if she pays the money herself, which she now recognises would be reckless.

Read more »

Katie Price Meets Ex-Partner Dina Taji in Dubai, Discusses Her Marriage with Lee AndrewsKatie Price has met up with conman husband Lee Andrews' ex-partner Dina Taji for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai, after accepting her marriage is over. She visited Lee at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison and was told he needs to stump up at least £150,000 to be freed.

Read more »

Katie Price's children enjoy trip to Monaco as she navigates marital woes with husband Lee AndrewsKatie Price's children, Princess and Junior, have jetted off to Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix as their mother navigates her marital woes with husband Lee Andrews. Lee is being held in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai for fraud allegations, and Katie has accepted that their marriage is over after being told she would have to pay £150,000 to secure his release.

Read more »

Katie Price's Children Enjoy Monaco Grand Prix Getaway as Mum Faces Marital WoesKatie Price's children, Princess and Junior, have jetted off to Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend to take their minds off their mum's marital woes. Meanwhile, Katie Price has accepted that her marriage to Lee Andrews is over and has met up with his ex-partner Dina Taji for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai.

Read more »