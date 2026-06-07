Katie Price Reaffirms Love for Husband Lee Andrews Amid Dubai Prison Saga and Ex-Meeting

Katie Price has declared her love for husband Lee Andrews and put her wedding ring back on just days after meeting his ex-partner Dina Taji in Dubai. The former glamour model, 48, had previously removed the ring following the meeting, where Dina warned her about Lee's past fraudulent behavior. Lee remains imprisoned in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison on fraud allegations, with a six-figure sum required for his release. Price has also spoken about severe stress-induced weight loss, describing her body as 'skeletal' amid the turmoil.

Katie Price has declared her love for Lee Andrews and put her wedding ring back on days after her explosive meeting with her husband's ex Dina Taji in Dubai.

The former glamour model, 48, returned home from Dubai earlier this week after it was thought she had accepted her marriage to Lee is over and removed her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina. Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

And while it was thought Katie was moving on, she did a complete 180 on Saturday night as she shared a post on her Story showing her wedding ring. She then made her feelings very clear as she declared in the caption: 'I love @wesleeeandrews' as she tagged his Instagram account. It comes after earlier on Saturday Katie admitted that her body is 'skeletal' after stress-induced weight loss amid husband Lee's imprisonment.

Katie Price has declared her love for Lee Andrews and put her wedding ring back on days after her explosive meeting with her husband's ex Dina Taji in Dubai The former glamour model, 48, returned home from Dubai earlier this week after it was thought she had accepted her marriage to Lee is over and removed her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina On Snapchat she shared a worrying clip in a pair of tight black leggings where her very slim frame was displayed. She said: 'I am so stressed at the minute.

Look, I'm just losing weight.

' She then compared her figure to a cartoon character, saying: 'I actually look like a Skeletor. ' Pointing to her thigh gap she added: 'Look, look at that gap... Life in general is stress but I'm good.

'What I mean is I'm good and everything but obviously it takes a toll on your body. Because my adrenaline is like… That's what it is, it's the adrenaline pumping.

' Despite her weight woes she did also take to Instagram to support her son Junior, 20, as he performed in Monaco amid the Grand Prix. Sharing a clip of him she penned: 'So proud of my son'. Last month Katie spent some quality time with Princess and Junior as they celebrated her 48th birthday together at her West Sussex home. Despite their mother's turbulent personal life, Princess and Junior appeared in good spirits as they smiled in the sun.

On Friday, The Daily Mail revealed that Katie has met up with Lee's ex-partner Dina for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai. The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge. She then took legal action against him, resulting in Lee being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai.

And while it was thought Katie was moving on, she did a complete 180 on Saturday night as she shared a post on her Story showing her wedding ring and penned: 'I love @wesleeeandrews' Katie met up with conman husband Lee's ex-partner Dina for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai this week, after it was thought she'd accepted her marriage is over Read More Katie Price strives to continue with normal life as she shares inspirational Instagram message - despite admitting her body is 'skeletal' after stress-induced weight loss amid husband Lee Andrew's imprisonment Hours after her conversation with Dina, Katie flew home to the UK and was pictured without her wedding ring, in pictures obtained by The Mirror.

It is now back on. Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but after Katie got in touch, she agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband, who is currently locked up in a Dubai prison. Katie, who travelled to Dubai with her videographer Matt earlier this week, filmed the pair's conversation and teased a potential release, rumoured to be on her podcast.

In the video shared on the Facebook page for her Katie Price Show podcast, she says: 'Women stick together and I came to Dina about one of the cases because I thought is Dina involved?

'Then obviously we had a cup of tea as girls do, we've had a long chat and that's for us to know and for you to find out in the future. On that note I'm glad we met.

' Dina has earlier said: 'Just out of respect, if there's anything I wanted to share and kind of warn her about anything it would be woman-to-woman, face-to-face. 'I don't care about coming on here and all this noise that's happening. ' Katie visited Lee at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison on Wednesday, where he is being held for fraud allegations, and was told he needs to stump up at least £150,000 to be freed.

The mother-of-five has concluded that the only way he will get out of the prison is if she pays the money herself - which she now recognises would be reckless. Friends say Katie will make the most of this latest drama as she continues to try to monetise her chaotic life as her followers enjoy her dramas and scrapes.

A close friend of the star told the Daily Mail recently before she put her wedding ring back on this weekend: 'Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado. But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look.

'He's pulled the wool over lots of people's eyes – especially women. And now, as it's all being played out in the public eye, she's at the forefront of the con.

' The insider added: 'Lee is stuck inside that hellhole of a prison. And unless she or someone else stumps tens of thousands of pounds to get him out, he won't be released any time soon.

'And whether as a former bankrupt Katie could come up with the money even if she wanted to is a big question. 'It's looking like Lee's conman lifestyle has finally caught up with him. And the last place you would want to be locked up is in Dubai.

'Katie is so confused, but ultimately it looks like she will be heading to the divorce court once again. 'However, she will always try to cash in on the drama surrounding her hectic lifestyle. ' On Thursday, Katie gave an update on her last phone conversation with Lee.

She said: 'I'm absolutely knackered, it's the second morning because I spoke to Lee yesterday and he wants me to go to the Al Awir prison because he's given me permission to get all his phones, his belongings.

'So I'm going there now. I still need to hear back from his lawyer if I can get a visit to see him.

'It's Wednesday and I go on Friday… time is running out. '





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