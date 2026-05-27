Katie Price Promotes CBD Oil Amid Husband's Mysterious Disappearance in UAE

Former glamour model Katie Price continues to promote CBD products on social media while British authorities investigate the disappearance of her husband, Lee Andrews, who vanished in Dubai earlier this month. The Foreign Office has stepped in to assist.

Katie Price , the former glamour model, has been promoting CBD oil on Instagram while her husband remains missing in the United Arab Emirates. On Tuesday, as temperatures soared across Britain, Price urged her followers to purchase her recommended sleep aid, claiming it helped her anxiety amid the ongoing crisis.

The 48-year-old posted a photo of herself with the product, writing that the heat made it hard for her to sleep, but the oil allowed her to rest for eight hours without waking. This promotional activity contrasts sharply with the mysterious disappearance of her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, who vanished on May 13 near the Dubai-Oman border. Price has alleged that Andrews was kidnapped, recounting that he told her he was arrested and thrown into a van, hooded and bound.

The Foreign Office has now confirmed it is supporting the family and liaising with local authorities to locate the British businessman. Andrews's story bears eerie similarities to the ordeal of Albert Douglas, a British grandfather who was arrested in Dubai in 2019 for financial fraud related to his son's company. Douglas spent years in high-security prisons, enduring torture, deprivation, and witnessing horrific acts, before being released last December.

After his initial arrest, he attempted to flee to Oman with the help of smugglers but was recaptured, stripped, and hooded. A businessman who knows both men suggested that Andrews might have fabricated his kidnapping based on Douglas's widely reported case. This theory adds another layer of intrigue to an already baffling situation, as Price continues to publicly plead for her husband's safe return.

Since Andrews's disappearance, Price has shared several emotional posts on social media, including a series of heart graphics symbolizing her longing and commitment. She posted a quote proclaiming she would choose him over and over, without pause or doubt. The couple had been scheduled to appear together on Good Morning Britain, but Andrews failed to make his flight from Dubai to the UK.

Price has begged her fans for any information, insisting her husband was kidnapped and is being held against his will. Meanwhile, her promotion of CBD oil, a product she frequently endorses for stress relief and sleep, has drawn criticism from some followers who see it as tone-deaf.

However, Price maintains that the product helps her cope with the anxiety of the situation. As the Foreign Office continues its investigation, the mystery of Lee Andrews's whereabouts remains unsolved, leaving Price and her family in a state of uncertainty





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