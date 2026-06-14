Katie Price poses topless in purple bikini after claiming husband Lee Andrews freed from Dubai prison

Katie Price shares a racy Instagram photo while her husband Lee Andrews is reportedly released from a Dubai prison on fraud allegations.

Katie Price left fans stunned on Sunday night as she took to Instagram with a very racy snap. The former glamour model, 48, went topless as she posed in just a pair of tiny purple bikini bottoms while sitting in her pool.

With her back to the camera, Katie showed the side of her surgically enhanced assets as well as her array of tattoos, including the angel wings across her back and her underwear inking. She captioned the snap with a lipstick kiss emoji. Looking more relaxed as she enjoyed the UK sun, the post comes after Katie claimed her husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month.

The self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, was thrown behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations last month, with Katie, 48, since sharing that a six-figure sum needed to be paid for his release. Katie Price left little to the imagination as she posed topless in tiny purple bikini bottoms after claiming Lee Andrews has been freed from Dubai prison.

He was said to be desperately seeking to raise £140,000 for his release and had pleaded with Katie to set up a GoFundMe. However, now Katie has revealed to The Sun that Lee has been released, as a friend said, Lee is out.

He FaceTimed Katie minutes after his release and she was thrilled to hear from her husband but was demanding answers to her questions after she refused to pay a penny of his £140,000 bail fine to get him out. Of course she has heard the discourse surrounding him, and she is not stupid. She knows the optics are not great if she stays with this man.

But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it is hard to leave when you are being treated so well. For whatever reason, she still loves him and is hugely physically attracted to him, added her friend. But make no bones about it, Lee is a conman and a fraud and there must be consequences to his despicable actions. She must leave this man.

The publication shared the first picture of Lee since he was released, as he wore a baseball cap, heavy tan and his usual cheery smile. Katie's representatives declined to comment when approached by the Daily Mail. After learning her husband had been arrested for fraud, Katie flew to Dubai to be at his side and was prepared to spend £6,500 to release him after allegedly being told that was the fee required.

Yet when Katie arrived at the courthouse with her credit card in hand, she was told the fee would instead be £140,000 because Lee is involved in another case awaiting a court date, this time relating to property. Katie has declined to pay this figure. Lee then reportedly asked his wife whether there was a fundraiser set up to raise money for his release.

In a phone conversation, Katie allegedly baulked at the suggestion and said, No one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail that her family are growing increasingly concerned about her mental health and her children's welfare. The friend said, Katie's family are very close to her. And they are all very concerned for her. She is spending too much time away from her kids, as well as being halfway around the world.

And last month, during their podcast together, her sister Sophie made her feelings clear towards Lee after he failed to show up for the couple's Good Morning Britain interview. During their podcast, Katie insisted that Lee had told her he would be flying in for their GMB interview, and claimed that on Monday he was at the airport and could not get on the flight because of an issue with his visa.

She said she then phoned the foreign office up and gave them Lee's name and date of birth and they said that they had detained a British man. Sophie insisted, though, that he is massively mugging you off and he has done it publicly on live TV, to which Katie conceded, I said to him, You have made me look a massive d**k, you have made yourself look a massive d**k.

It has now become a soap opera, some form of EastEnders of is he coming, isnt he, its all been built up. Sophie was firm in her stance, telling her sister I cannot even say his name, because he winds me up, I think he is a f**king d**khead on Instagram if I am honest and I think you deserve better Kate. Katie had confirmed she would not be giving Lee any money.

She told The Sun, I have made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I will never give a man money, I have done it all my life, I have always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I am the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I will never do it.

Quizzed on whether she will be the breadwinner for Lee given he may not have the vast fortunes he claims, she hit back, You do not know that, I do not know that





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