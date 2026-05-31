Katie Price Makes Shock Return to ITV2 Show The Princess Diaries After Being Banned

Katie Price has made a shocking return to her daughter Princess Andre's ITV2 show The Princess Diaries, despite being previously banned from appearing in the series. The glamour model, 48, filmed scenes with the 18-year-old this week, despite her former manager Claire Powell's request that she not appear in the show.

Katie Price will appear on her daughter Princess Andre 's fly-on-the-wall ITV2 show The Princess Diaries , despite being previously banned. The Daily Mail can reveal the glamour model, 48, who was blocked from appearing in the first series, filmed scenes with the 18-year-old this week.

CAN Associates, which is owned by Claire Powell - Katie's former manager who now manages her daughter as well as ex-husband Peter Andre, had requested she not appear in the show. A source said: 'Princess loves her mum, regardless of what is going on. Katie filmed with Princess on Friday. Other family members are featured in her show, so why shouldn't Katie be allowed?

' Katie Price will appear on her daughter Princess Andre's fly-on-the-wall ITV2 show The Princess Diaries, despite being previously banned. Her voice was momentarily heard during the first series, as Princess spoke to her mother on the phone. This is despite Peter and his wife Emily MacDonagh, 36, having significant screen time. Katie fell out with her former agent Claire following the breakdown of her marriage to Peter, 53, in 2009.

Despite managing both parties at the time, Claire remained staunchly loyal to Peter and continues to manage him to this day. She was also the woman responsible for carving Peter's comeback after he fell off the celebrity radar following his 1996 hit Mysterious Girl. During Katie and Peter's marriage, Claire negotiated eye-wateringly lucrative deals for the couple, including their wedding deal with OK magazine and, ironically, a successful ITV fly-on-the-wall show.

In 2015, Katie settled a privacy claim against Peter and Claire. She sought damages and an injunction from them both and Can Associates Ltd, alleging that details about her private life were leaked to the press. Last year, Katie aired her rage at Claire over her ban from Princess's show on her own podcast, telling listeners how she was 'very upset' when Princess had signed with her agency at 16.

She went on to say: 'People need to know when I was with Pete we were both managed by the same management and people will know who that is if they watch our shows and she managed Pete before he was in the jungle. She controlled the narrative of me and Pete, photoshoots, when we could hold hands, she was the dominator of it all.

' Katie fell out with her former agent Claire - who appears in the series - following the breakdown of her marriage to Peter, 53, in 2009. Producers U-turning on their decision to ban Katie has come as a boost to the mother of five, whose life is in crisis after her fourth husband, so-called businessman Lee Andrews, vanished without a trace for two weeks, leaving her consumed with worry he had been 'kidnapped'.

The Daily Mail revealed last weekend that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to his father, which Katie debunked at the time. It's understood he was detained over claims relating to a private civil matter.

The first series of The Princess Diaries, which charted her endeavours and family life as she prepared to embrace adulthood and turn 18, was a hit with audiences, becoming ITV2's biggest launch outside of Love Island and Big Brother. It was handed a double recommission by show bosses last year and has been longlisted in the Reality Docuseries category for this year's National Television Awards





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