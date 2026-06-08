Katie Price Insists She Never Thought Lee Andrews Had Ghosted Her As He's Released From Prison

Katie Price has insisted that she never thought Lee Andrews had ghosted her when he disappeared, despite being told he would be released from prison in a matter of days. The former glamour model, 48, jetted to Dubai last week to visit so-called businessman Lee, 43, in Al Awir Central Prison after spending weeks attempting to track him down. Lee had claimed he was arrested for spying, but it's since emerged he was thrown behind bars on allegations of fraud.

Katie Price has insisted she never thought Lee Andrews had ghosted her when he disappeared, as she declared he will be released from prison in a matter of days.

The former glamour model, 48, jetted to Dubai last week to visit so-called businessman Lee, 43, in Al Awir Central Prison after spending weeks attempting to track him down. Lee had claimed he was arrested for spying, but it's since emerged he was thrown behind bars on allegations of fraud.

In a wide-ranging interview, Katie has now insisted that when she lost contact with Lee, she never worried he'd simply cut ties with her, saying she was in touch with a specialist team in Britain after she feared he'd been kidnapped. The star went on to declare that despite many of Lee's claims about his fortune being debunked, she will 'never' give him any money, despite knowing that Lee would have to pay a large sum before he would be released.

She said: 'I've never thought Lee's ghosted me, because I know how close we are. Katie Price has insisted she never thought Lee Andrews had ghosted her when he disappeared, as she declared he will be released from prison in a matter of days 'Never thought it, and we've always had conversations because we both like watching crime and stuff like that.

' She went on to tell The Sun: 'You always think of scenarios, we would never do anything like that to it, or we, our relationship isn't like that, we're proper like this. 'And so it was a worry when the kidnap team then came on because they can only say from their intelligence.

' Despite being mercilessly mocked online, Katie added that she couldn't speak about Lee's whereabouts as she was in contact with British police, who said it was 'likely' he'd been kidnapped. The star went on to say: 'He is coming out, I can't wait to see him, can't wait to have our chats, and he should be out next week, but knowing that, knowing what prisons are like even in England, you never know.

' But she added: 'I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I'm the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I'll never do it.

' Quizzed on whether she will be the breadwinner for Lee given he doesn't have the vast fortunes he claims, she hit back: 'You don't know that, I don't know that. ' Katie had previously shared she was told she would have to pay £140,000 to get Lee out of prison.

The former glamour model jetted to Dubai last week to visit so-called businessman Lee, 43, in Al Awir Central Prison after spending weeks attempting to track him down After learning her husband had been arrested for fraud allegations she was quick to rush to his side, and was prepared to spend £6,500 to release him after allegedly being told that was the fee required. Yet when Katie arrived at the courthouse with her credit card in hand, she was told the fee would instead be £140,000 because Lee is involved in another case awaiting a court date, this time relating to property.

Discussing the saga, Katie explained that she had declined to pay the six-figure fee, but hammered home that despite rumours that it was all a ploy for publicity, it was all a genuine situation that she had found herself in. The mother-of-five then concluded that the only way he will get out of the prison is if she pays the money herself - which she now recognises would be reckless.

She told The Sun: 'This is real, this is real life; this is my life. It has been a tough few weeks, don't get me wrong. But I've still stayed strong through it all, and I have a smile on my face.

'So, in this situation, I'm doing what I want to do, and I'm out here in Dubai, because I'm here to help Lee. 'Some people might not like my choices, but I'm not living for everyone else. I know people have been calling me stupid, I see all the trolling, I hear it. I am not stupid.

' Since Katie married Lee, two of his exes came forward telling the television personality to 'run for the hills' and not to give him any money. His ex Crystal Janke, 40, claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a 'return of £1million'.

Meanwhile, his ex-fiancée Alana Percival has also issued warnings on social media. During her time in Dubai, Katie met with his ex Dina Taji, who warned her 'face-to-face' about the jailbird 'conman'. The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge. She then took legal action against him, resulting in Lee being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai.

Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband. After the meeting, Katie said: 'My eyes have been opened. I just need some time to think





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