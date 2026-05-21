Katie Price Gives Up Search for Abducted Husband and Steps Back for 'Her Own Sanity'

The mother of five initially begged her followers to help her search for Lee, but Katie has now said she will be stepping back 'for her own sanity'.

Katie Price has said she is giving up the search for her 'kidnapped' husband Lee Andrews and will no longer speak about it a week after he first vanished.

The former glamour model, 47, made the announcement on her latest podcast episode, which she had to cut short to answer a phone call from the police. During the video, Katie said she won't let the disappearance of Lee, 43, 'ruin her life' following reports she has been 'ghosted' by her husband. Katie, who married Lee in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance, revealed her devastation at the weekend as she declared Lee had been missing since Wednesday





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