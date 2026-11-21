Reform MP Suella Braverman was stunned as Katie Price filmed topless OnlyFans content during the filming of Celebrity Handcuffed. Details on the charity fee and production.

Former glamour model Katie Price reportedly filmed topless content for her OnlyFans account while physically handcuffed to Reform MP Suella Braverman. The incident occurred during the production of the upcoming Channel 4 reality series Celebrity Handcuffed. Price and Braverman were part of a cast of five famous pairs tethered together for the one-week filming period. The show requires participants from vastly different backgrounds to live, sleep, and bathe together. This experimental format tests whether disparate individuals can maintain a working relationship under such intimate and restrictive conditions.

OnlyFans Filming Sparks Shock on Set

Despite the challenging environment of the reality series, Katie Price utilized her phone to create explicit subscription material while still attached to the politician. According to reports, Price raised her top to expose her breasts while the show's cameramen recorded the proceedings. Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, was reportedly stunned by this decision. The source described the MP's reaction as one of bafflement and significant frustration. Braverman had not encountered this type of content creation during her political career or previous public life. The filming took place with the Channel 4 crew present, making the act highly visible to the production team.

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Charity Motivation Drives Participation

Suella Braverman continued her participation in the series despite her personal discomfort with Price's behavior. She completed 200 hours of work for the production company 72 Films, which is owned by Fremantle. The politician declared her fee for this service in the latest register of MPs' interests. Her entry notes that she agreed to provide ongoing publicity services after the filming concluded. Braverman stated that her primary motivation for enduring the awkward situation was the charitable nature of the project. She feared that quitting the show would result in her nominated charity losing out on the potential earnings. The source confirmed that the explicit filming was done consensually after Price discussed her plans with the MP beforehand.

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Diverse Cast Faces Intimate Experiment

The Celebrity Handcuffed series features multiple celebrity duos forced to navigate their differences. Alongside Price and Braverman, the cast includes Love Island star and campaigner Georgia Harrison paired with model Lady Victoria Hervey. Another pair consists of former footballer Neil Ruddock and drag queen Bimini. Production bosses hoped the contrasting backgrounds of these celebrities would generate compelling television. The civilian version of the series, launched in March, paired individuals with opposing views and habits. That version culminated with the longest-lasting pair winning £100,000 in cash prizes. The celebrity iteration aims to replicate this tension on a larger public stage.

Political Context and Public Scrutiny

Suella Braverman serves as the education spokesman for the Reform Party after defecting from the Conservative Party earlier this year. She previously held the role of Home Secretary from 2022 to 2023 in the Tory government. Her appearance in a reality show has drawn attention to her post-parliamentary activities. The filming began at the start of last month with contestants unaware of their partners until the first day. Katie Price launched her OnlyFans account in 2022 and has maintained a active presence on the platform. Price viewed the content creation as standard work necessary to maintain her subscriber base during the busy production schedule. The Daily Mail contacted Channel 4 and representatives for both Price and Braverman for comment regarding the reported incident.