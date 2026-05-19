Katie Price Fears Her Husband Lee Andrews is Lost to Her Forever, as He Vanished Without Explanation - News Headlines

The news article discusses Katie Price and her alleged fear that her fourth husband Lee Andrews is missing and may never contact her again. It pertains to mysterious circumstances surrounding Lee's disappearance, his alleged connection with Interpol and his financial scams, his relationship with Alana Percival, and Katie's reaction to the situation.

Katie Price , a former glamour model, has claimed that her fourth husband, Lee Andrews , is missing after five days of not hearing from him. She believes he has been detained in a van with his hands tied and is frantically planning to escape the situation while being contacted by a few trusted friends on a burner phone.

There are allegations that Lee has been wanted by Interpol after allegations from an ex-girlfriend escalated the case. Clemmie Moodie from The Sun claims to be the latest victim of Lee who was conned out of £1,000. Crystal Janke from Texas also claims to be scammed by Lee after investing £123,000 in his company in the hope of a £1 million return.

Katie is seeking counsel on how to track Lee down and is dealing with 'terrible anxiety and being overwhelmed'. Lee is missing since three days and his family has filed a report at the British Embassy





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Interpol Scam Financial Scams Rumors

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