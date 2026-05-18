Katie Price Fears Ex-Husband Lee Andrews May Never Contact Her Again

Katie Price, recently married to Lee Andrews, shared her concerns about her husband's potential kidnapping after he went missing. However, it turned out to be a misunderstanding, and Lee is now seeking to leave his current location in Dubai.

Katie Price , a 47-year-old former glamour model, expressed fear that her husband, Lee Andrews , has ghosted her and may never contact her again. He reportedly vanished after she last heard from him five days ago, claiming he had been detained in a van with his hands tied.

However, it was revealed that Lee is squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai, not kidnapped as Katie initially suspected. He has been planning his escape and is only communicating with a few trusted associates through a burner phone





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Criticism Of Relationship Online Threats Ghosting

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Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews officially declared missing after five days of no contactKatie Price's husband Lee Andrews has officially been declared missing, five days after the star last heard from him. He was due to reunite with his wife for a Good Morning Britain interview but failed to get on a flight, later claiming that he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. Katie, who wed Lee in January following a whirlwind ten-day romance, then branded their relationship a 'soap opera' before seemingly hinting that the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring. Now, it's been reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai, where the businessman lives.

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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »