Katie Price fears being 'ghosted' by husband Lee Andrews after alleged falling out

Katie Price, a former glamour model, is allegedly being concerned about her husband Lee Andrews not contacting her since Wednesday and expressed fears about their marriage ending. Meanwhile, reports state that Lee is illiterate, homeless, and residing in a villa in Dubai.

Katie Price , 47, was still wearing her wedding ring despite claims that she fears she has been 'ghosted' by her husband Lee Andrews following his disappearance.

She was trying to contact him after not hearing from him since last Wednesday, when she vanished. However, Katie is being informed that Lee is squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai and is talking to only a few of his trusted network on a burner phone. Despite reports about him having a travel ban, Lee has been reported wanting to escape this 'huge hole' he appears to have buried himself in.

There have been chaotic attempts by Katie to get Lee to their joint Good Morning Britain interview, which was due to be held last Monday. Meanwhile, there are claims that he has conned someone else out of £1,000. Katie is 'horrified' by this claim and has been on the phone to lawyers





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Husband Spousal Support Anxiety Frantically Planning A Route

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price's statement on Lee Andrews' absence stirs up speculation on her relationship statusKatie Price, a former glamour model, expressed her thoughts on the current state of her relationship with husband Lee Andrews in a YouTube update. She hinted that their marriage might be over and that Lee might have faked his own kidnapping.

Read more »

Katie Price Fears Ex-Husband Lee Andrews May Never Contact Her AgainKatie Price, recently married to Lee Andrews, shared her concerns about her husband's potential kidnapping after he went missing. However, it turned out to be a misunderstanding, and Lee is now seeking to leave his current location in Dubai.

Read more »

Katie Price fears being 'ghosted' by husband Lee Andrews after alleged falling outKatie Price, a former glamour model, is allegedly being concerned about her husband Lee Andrews not contacting her since Wednesday and expressed fears about their marriage ending. Meanwhile, reports state that Lee is illiterate, homeless, and residing in a villa in Dubai.

Read more »

Katie Price fears being 'ghosted' by husband Lee Andrews after alleged falling outKatie Price, a former glamour model, is allegedly being concerned about her husband Lee Andrews not contacting her since Wednesday and expressed fears about their marriage ending. Meanwhile, reports state that Lee is illiterate, homeless, and residing in a villa in Dubai.

Read more »