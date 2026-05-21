Katie Price Ends Public Search for Missing Husband Lee Andrews Following Kidnapping Claims

Former glamour model Katie Price has announced her decision to stop speaking publicly about the disappearance of her husband, Lee Andrews, leaving the investigation to Interpol and the police.

Katie Price , the 47-year-old former glamour model, has made a startling announcement regarding the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Lee Andrews . After a week of intense public scrutiny and emotional pleas, Price revealed on her latest podcast episode that she is officially ceasing her public search for the 43-year-old.

She stated that she can no longer speak about the matter openly, choosing instead to prioritize her own mental well-being and sanity. This sudden shift comes after a tumultuous period where she initially begged her millions of followers to help locate Lee, who first vanished last Wednesday. The couple had a whirlwind start to their relationship, marrying in January following a romance that lasted only ten days, making the sudden disappearance even more shocking to those following their story.

The details surrounding the disappearance are particularly alarming, with Katie claiming that Lee had been kidnapped. She previously shared that she received a series of garbled and distressing messages from her husband, in which he allegedly claimed he had been handcuffed and forced into a van before the communication went dark. These reports sparked a frenzy of concern and speculation.

However, Katie has now clarified that the matter is entirely in the hands of professional investigators. She listed several high-level organizations currently involved in the search, including the British police, the British consulate, the Foreign Office, and Interpol. By stepping back, she hopes to distance herself from the ridicule she feels she has faced from critics who have questioned the validity of the situation. The announcement took place during a particularly chaotic recording of The Katie Price Show.

The episode, titled 'My tentacles are up, I am not stupid', served as a manifesto for her new approach to the crisis. In the recording, Katie expressed a sense of betrayal or suspicion, suggesting that she is now questioning what is actually true regarding her husband's status. The podcast episode reached an abrupt and cliffhanger-like conclusion when Katie had to suddenly stop recording to answer an urgent phone call from the police.

Her sister, Sophie, stepped in to inform the audience that the show would end early, hoping that the following week would bring a calmer atmosphere. This interruption only added to the aura of mystery surrounding the case. Adding to the confusion has been Katie's inconsistent social media presence. Just hours before the podcast aired, she had uploaded an emotional vlog begging fans and the media to assist in finding her kidnapped husband.

Yet, shortly thereafter, her tone shifted toward self-empowerment and acceptance. She shared various cryptic posts about knowing her worth, chasing goals, and the power of a woman who dares to dream big. One post explicitly mentioned that sometimes one must simply accept a situation and move forward with life. These contradictory messages have fueled skepticism among the public, with some suggesting that the disappearance might be a fabrication or a complex personal dispute.

Furthermore, Katie had to address rumors regarding Lee's social media activity. When followers pointed out that Lee's Facebook account appeared to be active while he was supposedly missing, Katie clarified that she had been the one accessing and using the account. Despite the overwhelming stress and the feeling of being pushed to her limit, Katie insists that she is capable of handling the pressure.

She described herself as feeling overwhelmed not because she lacks strength, but because she manages so much on a constant basis. Now, she intends to focus on her professional obligations and upcoming exciting projects, leaving the fate of her marriage and the whereabouts of Lee Andrews to the international authorities





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