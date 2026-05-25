Katie Price Desperate to Find Missing Husband in Dubai

Katie Price, the ex-glamour model, is said to be desperate to get out to Dubai to help find her missing husband Lee Andrews, who was last seen on May 13. The drama over his whereabouts has continued to unfold amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai.

Katie Price is said to be desperate to get out to Dubai to help find 'missing' husband Lee Andrews , who was last seen on May 13.

The ex glamour model, 48, believes he was kidnapped after he 'went dark' on her. The drama over his whereabouts continued to unfold amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai.

But now Katie, who wed Lee in January after a 10-day whirlwind romance, is said to be willing to launch an international manhunt with TV appeal, despite her fears that he may have simply ghosted her. A source said: 'On Friday she was asked if she would appear on television and officially appeal for information on her missing husband. It all feels very surreal and like the thing you’d see on an ITV primetime drama.

'Of course, she doesn’t want to go on telly pleading for new intel if he really is on the run — and ghosting her. But she will do all she can to help, even if that means launching an international manhunt.

', 'The troubled glamour model last spoke to her husband when he was trying to board a 10pm flight from Dubai to Britain. They had been due to appear on Good Morning Britain for their first joint interview, but Lee failed to make it over to the UK. Ever since, Katie has been begging fans to help locate her 'kidnapped' husband, who she says, was last known to be tied up in the back of a van.

However, on Saturday, his long-suffering father Peter – who is one of the few people in Dubai to support him – told the Daily Mail that Lee has been arrested by the UAE authorities and is in prison. He said: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don't know on what charge.

I'm not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today.

' The so called businessman, 43, vanished on May 13, in what the ex glamour model, 48, claimed was a kidnapping after he 'went dark' on her. He is not at my house,' he added, while a police source said: 'Lee Andrews has been arrested.

' And the chief of Dubai Police has confirmed that he is the subject of a number of arrest warrants, mainly for fraud. Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al Avadhi told the Daily Mail: 'There are many cases against him.

' However, the mystery surrounding Lee's absence has continued to deepen, first after he appeared to still be active on social media, and now with fresh claims that he has been using his mobile phone. A source has claimed that one of Lee's phones had been turned back on Sunday morning as they told The Sun: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double – so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' Meanwhile, Katie has shared a clip of the moment she sends a voice note to her husband Lee's' dad after he went 'missing'. In a YouTube vlog filmed the week before last the former glamour model attempted to contact Peter to update him on the businessman's whereabouts. In the caption of the vlog, Katie said it gave a 'unique insight in to how the first few hours played out' after he disappeared.

She said in a voice note to Peter - who has since claimed Lee has been arrested - : 'Hey Pete, it's Kate. Last night Lee gave me your number.

'He (Lee) said, 'Look, I've been arrested. ' He was in a police van because he FaceTimed me, and said: 'Look, they've put a hood over me. ' 'He said they've taken two of my phones but they don't know I have this one. 'He said, 'But they've arrested me' and I said, 'What for?

' He said, 'I don't know. ' Then he sent me your number. Message me back when you've got this...

'. The so-called businessman, 43, has been missing for more than two weeks, with the ex glamour model, 48, believing he was kidnapped after he 'went dark' on her.

The drama over his whereabouts continued to unfold amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai. But now Katie, who wed Lee in January after a 10-day whirlwind romance, is said to be willing to launch an international manhunt with TV appeal, despite her fears that he may have simply ghosted her.

A source said: 'On Friday she was asked if she would appear on television and officially appeal for information on her missing husband. It all feels very surreal and like the thing you’d see on an ITV primetime drama.

'Of course, she doesn’t want to go on telly pleading for new intel if he really is on the run — and ghosting her. But she will do all she can to help, even if that means launching an international manhunt.





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