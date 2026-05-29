Katie Price Denies Rumours About Lee Andrews' Online Activity Amid Prison Stint

Katie Price has attempted to debunk some of the things that don't add up from Lee Andrews' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint. In a chat on her podcast, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks - and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone.

Katie Price has admitted leaving mum Amy 'so p***d off' after snubbing her amid husband Lee Andrews ' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint . Scammer Lee had previously told former glamour model Katie, 48, he had been kidnapped before then going under the radar for two weeks.

He has now claimed he's been arrested on suspicion of espionage but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is now being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison. Katie shared a clip to Instagram of her singing an emotional rendition of Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here, which she dedicated to her then missing husband.

However, it turns out that Amy, 72, who is suffering from a terminal lung condition was originally told it had been recorded for her. Her sister Sophie explained how the model had chosen the song due to it being one of their mum's favourite, only to change the dedication at the last minute. Katie Price has attempted to debunk some of the things that don't add up from Lee Andrews' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint.

In a chat on her podcast, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks - and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone. Firstly, last week it had been reported that his phone had been 'turned back on' during his disappearance after he 'went dark' amid being detained.

Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She also spoke about how she'd asked him about rumours that he had followed another woman online during his time missing, saying: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. But then she blocked him. They've never exchanged messages.





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Katie Price Amy Lee Andrews Prison Stint Scammer Disappearance Online Activity Followed Another Woman Interrogating Al Awir Central Prison

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