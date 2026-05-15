Katie Price Confuses Fans With Wedding Ring Absence Amid Marriage Drama

Katie Price stepped out without her wedding ring on Thursday after her husband Lee Andrews failed to fly to the UK from Dubai, causing confusion. She later shared a photoshopped image of herself and Lee, describing their love as 'like all the love I've ever poured into the world finally found its way back to me, wrapped in human form.'

Katie Price removed her wedding ring after her husband Lee Andrews failed to fly to the UK from Dubai despite assurances. Despite the confusion, Katie spent a day out with her son Harvey, participating in a multisensory class in Essex.

Later, she posted a photoshopped image of herself and Lee hugging, describing their love as 'all the love I've ever poured into the world finally found its way back to me, wrapped in human form'. The woman revealed that she has given Lee an ultimatum and accused him of making her look 'stupid' on live TV due to his absence





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