Katie Price states she is taken after reuniting with ex-husband Lee Andrews in Dubai, discussing her relationship choices and recent personal therapy.

Katie Price has seemingly confirmed that her romantic relationship with ex-husband Lee Andrews has resumed following a recent visit to the United Arab Emirates. The forty-eight-year-old television personality made the indication during an interactive session on her social media platforms, directly addressing her current relationship status to her online audience. This development marks a significant shift in her personal life, as she had previously separated from the forty-three-year-old Andrews in September after financial discrepancies were revealed.

During a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories on Sunday, Price responded to a follower who asked if she was single by simply stating, 'I'm taken.' This concise declaration was interpreted by observers and fans as a clear affirmation that she and Andrews are giving their romance another chance. The directness of her response left little room for ambiguity, immediately sparking widespread discussion among her millions of followers about the status of their reunited partnership.

Also read Kelly Lee Curtis Dies at 69; Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Legacy

Price did not deny the implications when a follower asked if she had any credibility left after returning to see Andrews in Dubai. Instead, she offered a candid reflection on her self-worth, stating, 'My credibility isn't determined by anyone's opinion on me. I know who I am and I don't need to prove anything to anybody.' Her response highlighted a shift in her demeanor, focusing on self-assurance rather than public perception, even as her personal choices continue to attract significant media attention and scrutiny.

Reflecting on her past decisions, Price admitted that she has put her family through difficult times over the years. In an interview with The Sunday Times, she acknowledged the toll her actions have taken, saying, 'It wasn't until I watched the recent documentary I did, that I thought, f***ing hell, I really have gone through it. I've put my family through hell but when you're not well, you don't realise.' This admission came as she opened up about her mental health journey, citing an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder diagnosis as a pivotal factor in understanding her past struggles.

Advertisement

Price stated that she has worked through 'all the traumas' in therapy sessions and feels she is 'coming out the other end.' She emphasized that she no longer has managers or a partner controlling her life, noting, 'I've got rid of all the toxic people I knew weren't good for me and might have taken me down the wrong path. And that feels like freedom.' The former model insisted that she is now in control of her own life and decisions, having learned from four previous marriages and extensive relationship therapy.

The reunion follows Price's recent trip to Dubai, where she planned to undergo a series of cosmetic procedures while visiting Andrews. Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she confirmed the purpose of her travel to the UAE. She told her co-host and sister Sophie that she was going to see Andrews, adding that she would be receiving 'bum filler,' 'face stuff,' and 'some injectables in my bum.' She stated clearly, 'There you go there's no speculation you've heard it here,' aiming to settle any rumors about the nature of her visit.

Despite confirming her romantic status, Price addressed other aspects of her personal life during the same interaction. When asked by a fan what her biggest regret in life was, she replied, 'men and Eurovision.' This comment, made alongside her confirmation of being taken, provided a brief glimpse into her broader reflections on her experiences. Her sister Sophie, who co-hosts the podcast, briefly acknowledged the confession before moving on to the next segment, maintaining the flow of the broadcast without dwelling on the personal revelations.

Price reiterated her autonomy in choosing her partners, stating firmly, 'I'm 48, I'll be with who I want to be with.' She referenced her past experiences, noting, 'I've been married four times, so I've been there, worn the T-shirt.' Her statement emphasized that her family members do not have a say in her romantic choices, saying, 'My family aren't marrying them. I don't tell them who they can and can't be with.' This stance underscores her desire to live life on her own terms, free from the influence of others, as she navigates this new chapter in her relationship with Andrews.

Advertisement

The forty-eight-year-old has faced considerable public scrutiny regarding her financial management and relationship history, with her separation from Andrews in September initially sparked by revelations that he had only £2.22 in his bank account. Her decision to return to him, combined with her planned cosmetic enhancements in the UAE, has reignited debates about her judgment and lifestyle choices. However, Price appears unconcerned with external criticism, prioritizing her own sense of freedom and self-determination over public opinion.

Fans and commentators continue to watch closely as Price transitions into this new phase of her life. Her explicit confirmation that she is taken serves as a definitive end to months of speculation regarding her love life. The former glamour model has made it clear that she is moving forward on her own terms, having processed past traumas and removed negative influences from her circle. Her journey toward independence and self-acceptance remains a central theme in her recent public appearances and social media interactions.