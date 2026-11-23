Katie Price hints she is back with conman Lee Andrews after stating she is taken. The former glamour model visited the UAE for surgery and personal reasons.

Katie Price has seemingly confirmed a romantic reunion with her former husband Lee Andrews. The former glamour model made the apparent admission during a recent Instagram Q&A session on Sunday. She responded to a fan inquiry regarding her relationship status by stating she is taken. This comment follows reports that she recently traveled to Dubai to visit Andrews.

Relationship Status And Public Confirmation

Price, 48, addressed her personal life directly when fans questioned her availability. One follower asked if she was single, prompting the candid reply that she is taken. Another fan challenged her decision to return to Andrews, calling him a muppet. Price did not deny the reunion and defended her autonomy against the criticism. She stated that her credibility is not determined by others opinions.

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She asserted that she knows who she is and does not need to prove anything to anyone. The couple previously split in September after Price discovered Andrews had only £2.22 in his bank account. Andrews, 43, is described as a self-proclaimed millionaire. The recent trip to the UAE marks a significant shift in their public dynamic.

Purpose Of The Dubai Visit And Procedures

Price revealed the specific reasons for her travel to the United Arab Emirates earlier this month. She appeared on her podcast The Katie Price Show with her sister and co-host Sophie. In a pre-recorded episode titled Yes I Am Going Back To Dubai, she confirmed her itinerary. She planned to undergo several cosmetic procedures during her stay.

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Price stated she was flying out on a Wednesday for beauty treatments. She specified that she would receive injectables and bum filler. She also mentioned undergoing facial procedures. Price explicitly told her co-host that she would see Lee during this visit. She emphasized that there should be no speculation about her plans after this announcement.

Personal Growth And Independence Claims

Price has spoken extensively about her mental health and past struggles. She admitted to putting her family through hell over the years. However, she indicated that her situation has improved following an ADHD diagnosis. She credited therapy sessions with helping her work through past traumas. Price believes she is now coming out the other end of her difficulties.

She insists that she does not have a man controlling her decisions. Price stated that she has removed all toxic people from her life. She believes these individuals might have taken her down the wrong path previously. She described her current state as feeling like freedom. Price emphasized that she is in control of her own life choices.

Reflections On Past Marriages And Future Choices

The television personality reflected on her history of four marriages. She noted that she has been there and worn the T-shirt regarding relationships. Price mentioned attending relationship therapy to understand her preferences better. She stated she knows what she wants at this stage in her life. Her family is not responsible for choosing her partners.

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Price declared that she will be with whoever she chooses to be with. She stated that she does not tell anyone who they can or cannot be with. Despite confirming her connection with Andrews, Price answered men and Eurovision when asked about her biggest life regret. She has been seen partying with her ex-husband in Dubai recently. The reunion suggests a complex continuation of their on-again-off-again dynamic.