Katie Price Confirms Dubai Trip to See Ex Lee Andrews Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Katie Price admits to seeing ex Lee Andrews in Dubai during cosmetic surgery trip, sparking new rumors after weeks of mixed signals and ring sightings.

Katie Price has officially confirmed plans to meet her ex-husband Lee Andrews during an upcoming trip to Dubai. The revelation comes after observers noticed the television personality still wearing her wedding ring while in the UAE. Price disclosed the meeting during the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, silencing weeks of public speculation about the status of her relationship with Andrews. The star made it clear that seeing Andrews was a primary part of her travel itinerary.

Procedure and Reunion in Dubai

Price revealed the details of her journey on Thursday, stating she flew out on Wednesday for specific cosmetic procedures. She explicitly mentioned undergoing "bum filler" treatments and having "face stuff done" while in the city. The forty-eight-year-old mother of five used the platform to directly address rumors, telling co-host and sister Sophie that she would definitely see Andrews during her stay.

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The announcement was made in a pre-recorded segment titled "Yes I'm going back to Dubai." Price emphasized the transparency of her statement by saying there is no longer any speculation. She noted that her sister Sophie quickly moved past the confession on the podcast, allowing the conversation to shift to other topics. This direct confirmation follows previous social media posts where Price admitted to sleeping poorly while already in the country.

Recent Relationship Developments and Confusion

The confirmation of the meeting follows a period of intense public interest in the couple's dynamic. Price and Andrews, both in their forties, split just weeks prior after Price discovered Andrews had only £2.22 in his bank account. Despite this financial shock, the pair fueled reconciliation rumors by posting identical quotes about "soulmates" on social media. Andrews initially tagged Price in a post about instant recognition, which she later shared without the tag.

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Further confusion arose when both individuals were spotted wearing their wedding rings. Price deleted photos of the couple from her social media pages last month, while Andrews made his profile private. Andrews also refollowed Price on Instagram after previously unfollowing her. The Daily Mail approached a representative for Price last week, who stated that the couple was not back together as far as they were aware.

Public Speculation and Work Encounters

Rumors of Price moving on intensified when she was seen partying with AI mogul Felix Henderson at the Glamour Awards in London. Henderson is the founder and COO of OhChat, an app featuring virtual companions. Price appeared with Henderson in the VIP area, leading some to believe she had found a new partner. However, Price clarified on Instagram that the interaction was entirely work-related, noting Henderson represented his company at the event.

On the podcast, Price also discussed the erratic behavior of Andrews on social media platforms. She described a cycle where Andrews would follow and unfollow her, occasionally sending her messages or sharing quotes aimed at her. Price joked about her confusion, stating she could not keep up with the activity. She described the situation as bizarre, highlighting the unpredictable nature of their post-split digital interactions.

Future Dating Plans and Personal Stance

Price addressed her potential return to dating by mentioning a technical issue with the app Raya. She explained that she had been blocked from the platform due to entering the wrong email address years ago. Despite this hurdle, she expressed interest in using the app to see who might appear in her search results. She emphasized that she has never used a dating site before and is currently content being single.

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The star asserted her independence, stating she no longer needs anyone and does not want to explain her choices to others. She loves doing what she wants without compromise. This trip to Dubai for cosmetic enhancements and a meeting with Andrews marks a significant moment in her public narrative. The outcome of the reunion remains to be seen by the public, but Price has been transparent about her immediate intentions.