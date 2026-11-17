Katie Price reveals she traveled to Dubai for cosmetic procedures and to visit estranged husband Lee Andrews, clarifying relationship rumors and social media antics.

Katie Price traveled to Dubai on Wednesday to undergo a series of cosmetic procedures, while simultaneously confirming that she would visit her husband, Lee Andrews, during her stay in the United Arab Emirates.

The forty-eight-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram on Saturday to share a bikini photograph from her trip, prompting a complimentary comment from Lee, who is forty-three years old, describing her as gorgeousness.

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Surgical Procedures and Travel Plans

Price disclosed her upcoming medical appointments during the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, which she co-hosts with her sister Sophie. She stated that she was traveling to the UAE specifically to receive bum filler, facial treatments, and various injectables.

Price addressed potential rumors directly by telling Sophie that she would be seeing Lee while in the city, stating there should be no further speculation regarding her visits after this announcement. The mother of five emphasized that she was going back to receive beauty treatments and intended to spend time with her husband.

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Relationship Rumors and Social Media Activity

Speculation about the couple's relationship intensified in September when Price split from Lee after discovering he possessed only £2.22 in his bank account. This financial revelation followed a period where the pair fueled reunion rumors by sharing posts about soulmates on social media.

More recent online activity from Lee included following and then unfollowing Price, as well as sharing quotes that appeared to be directed at her. Price addressed these actions in her podcast, joking that she could not keep up with the strange behavior and questioning who Lee was at certain moments.

Work Colleague and Public Appearances

Rumors that Price had moved on from Lee arose earlier this month when she was seen with Felix Henderson, the founder and chief operating officer of the AI app OhChat, at the Glamour Awards in London. Henderson is thirty-two years old and features a virtual version of Price's Page Three persona, Jordan, on his application.

Price clarified that her interaction with Henderson was entirely professional, noting that he was representing his company at the event. She described him as a work colleague and stated that their meeting had no romantic undertones despite public perception to the contrary.

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Single Status and Dating App Block

Despite confirming her visit to Lee, Price discussed her current independent status, revealing that she is unable to use the dating application Raya. She explained that she had accidentally entered the wrong email address years ago and has since been blocked from accessing the platform.

Price expressed a desire to unblock her account to see who might appear on her feed, admitting she has never used a dating site before. However, she concluded that she is currently content being single and does not feel the need to explain her life choices to anyone at this time.

Her recent Instagram post featured a video from Thursday night where she mentioned sleeping poorly and promoted her CBD products. She described herself as cheeky and insisted that she is living her best life while enjoying the sunshine and having fun in Dubai with her Pricey Army followers.