Katie Price Confirms Dubai Reunion With Ex Husband Lee Andrews Amid Surgery Plans

Katie Price reveals she is meeting ex husband Lee Andrews in Dubai for surgical procedures and personal visits, following recent speculation about their marital status.

Katie Price has explicitly confirmed that she is traveling to Dubai to meet her ex husband, Lee Andrews, during her current visit to the United Arab Emirates. The forty-eight-year-old media personality announced the reunion on the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, directly addressing rumors surrounding her relationship status with the forty-three-year-old former husband.

Surgical Treatments Drive Dubai Visit

Price disclosed that her primary purpose for traveling to the UAE on Wednesday was to undergo a series of cosmetic procedures, including facial treatments and buttock filler injections. She stated clearly that she is utilizing this opportunity to see Lee, who currently resides in Dubai, eliminating any speculation about the nature of her upcoming meeting with her estranged spouse.

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During the pre-recorded episode titled 'Yes I'm going back to Dubai,' the mother of five explained that she is having beauty treatments done at an unspecified clinic in the city. She emphasized that her decision to meet Lee is transparent, stating there is no reason for public speculation since she has publicly admitted to the arrangement.

Post-Split Social Media Turmoil

The announcement comes shortly after Price and Lee split, a rupture that occurred when she discovered Lee had only £2.22 in his bank account despite claiming to be a millionaire. Their separation was marked by erratic social media behavior from Lee, including following and unfollowing Price repeatedly and posting quotes directed at her.

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Price expressed confusion over Lee's digital activity, noting that she could not keep up with his inconsistent online presence. She mentioned that while Lee has made his Instagram page private and only follows her, he has also refollowed her on the platform, adding another layer of complexity to their post-divorce interactions.

Previous Dating Rumors and Clarifications

Earlier this month, rumors circulated that Price had moved on from Lee after she was seen at the Glamour Awards in London with Felix Henderson. Henderson is the thirty-two-year-old founder and COO of OhChat, an app featuring AI companions, and is a work colleague of Price. Photos of the pair enjoying drinks in the VIP area led to public speculation about a new romance.

Price quickly addressed these rumors by stating on Instagram that her interaction with Henderson was entirely work-related. She clarified that Felix was representing OhChat at the event and that their meeting was professional in nature, dismissing any suggestions that she had replaced Lee with a new partner.

Legal and Professional Future Steps

Despite the recent flirtations with reconciliation, represented by both parties wearing wedding or engagement rings, representatives for Price have stated that the couple is not back together. Reports indicate that Price is preparing for a difficult divorce process with Lee, who has been described as a con artist, and is expected to appear in a documentary detailing his deceptive activities.

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Price also revealed that she is unable to use dating apps such as Raya due to a technical block related to an email address she entered incorrectly years ago. She expressed a desire to date if she chooses to, but currently enjoys her single status, stating that she no longer needs to explain her actions to anyone as she focuses on her surgeries and business ventures.