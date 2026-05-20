Katie Price Claims She Was on Lee Andrews's Facebook Profile, Denying Luisa Zissman's Claim

Katie Price has shared an update on the mystery of her husband Lee Andrews's active Facebook status. She claimed it was actually her who had been on Lee's profile, denying Luisa Zissman's claim. Katie has been begging fans to help locate her 'kidnapped' husband, who she says was last known to be tied up in the back of a van.

Katie Price has shared an update on the mystery of her husband Lee Andrews 's active Facebook status. Former The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman claimed to have seen Lee 'active' online while searching for him.

Katie, however, took to her Instagram stories to claim it was actually her who had been on Lee's profile. She shared a screenshot of his page and wrote: 'I have Lee's Facebook. It's not him on this, it's me'. The post has since been deleted.

Katie's representative declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail. Katie has been begging fans to help locate her 'kidnapped' husband, who she says was last known to be tied up in the back of a van. Katie believes Lee has been kidnapped after he 'went dark' mid conversation last week. Katie's pal Luisa has joined the search for Lee and declared she was on a mission to find him.

Luisa claimed to have seen that Lee was spotted online on the Facebook messaging service. Katie's last communication with Lee, sent from 12.36am to 1.01am early last Thursday morning, revealed he was arrested and being taken to a 'black site'. Katie asked him for his father's number as an emergency contact and Lee shared his live location. The live location ended with the message: 'Keep that on babe.

Love you'. Katie's representative has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, Lee's mother Trisha has issued a plea for his return. The family is concerned about his wellbeing after vanishing last week. The psychic medium said she didn't know the laws out there but wouldn't have thought they’d use cables to detain him





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Facebook Luisa Zissman Missing Persons Kidnapped Black Site

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