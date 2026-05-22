Katie Price celebrates 48th birthday despite drama surrounding husband Lee Andrews' disappearance

Katie Price's 48th birthday was marked with tributes from her children and friends, despite recent drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews' disappearance. The family has called off the search for Lee to avoid stress, with Katie focusing on herself on her birthday.

Katie Price celebrates her 48th birthday with her children Princess and Junior Andre, despite recent drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews ' disappearance. The family has called off the search for Lee to avoid stress, with Katie focusing on herself on her birthday.

Lee's disappearance has sparked concerns, with Katie initially believing he had been kidnapped. However, she has since announced that she is no longer looking for him to avoid stress. Lee's social media activity has raised suspicions, with him following a mystery woman on Instagram while still being active online. Katie is said to be 'disgusted' by Lee's actions, with sources claiming she is fearful that he has 'set his sights' on a new target.

The drama surrounding Lee's disappearance has deepened, with the mystery woman he followed on Instagram revealing herself to be a 'biker babe' and 'navy veteran'. The Rubicon Disaster Response Team, an organisation that mobilises military veterans and first responders to help communities, has been mentioned in connection with the mystery woman. Katie has vowed not to let Lee's disappearance 'ruin her life', with her podcast discussing her fears and concerns.

The family's decision to call off the search for Lee has been met with a mix of reactions, with some praising Katie for prioritising her own sanity and others criticising her for giving up the search too easily. As Katie celebrates her birthday, she is surrounded by tributes from her children and friends, with a video of her son Harvey playing Happy Birthday on the piano app on his iPad.

The quote 'You can’t break a woman who has survived family issues, financial struggles, career pressure, stress, heartbreak and betrayal, yet still chose not to give up...

'A woman like that does not fall easily. She rebuilds herself again and again, no matter how many times life tries to shake her' has been shared by Katie, alluding to her own experiences and resilience





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