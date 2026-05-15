Katie Price Blasts Missing Husband Lee Andrews After Shocking TV No-Show and Travel Lies

Glamour model Katie Price expresses her fury and disappointment after husband Lee Andrews failed to attend a high-profile interview on Good Morning Britain, sparking rumors of marital strife.

The world of celebrity gossip has been set ablaze once again as Katie Price finds herself at the center of a dramatic public spat with her husband, Lee Andrews .

The situation reached a boiling point when Lee failed to make a scheduled appearance on the popular morning show, Good Morning Britain. He was expected to fly from abroad to the United Kingdom to reunite with his wife for the live broadcast, but as the cameras began to roll, Lee was nowhere to be found.

This absence left Katie, 47, in a vulnerable and embarrassing position, forced to navigate the interview without the partner she had promised would be by her side. The fallout from this incident has been immediate, with Katie taking to various platforms to express her frustration and confusion over her husband's disappearance. In an effort to process the situation and share her feelings with her followers, Katie utilized her new podcast, The Katie Price Show, to air her grievances.

During a candid conversation with her sister Sophie, Katie admitted that she had already confronted Lee regarding his lack of reliability. She expressed a deep sense of betrayal, noting that the act of promising to arrive and then failing to do so is a recurring pattern that has left her feeling humiliated. Katie specifically mentioned that being forced to go on live television alone made her look foolish, which is a sentiment she believes is shared by the general public.

The tension only escalated when Katie posted a satirical clip on Instagram, playing on the famous search-and-find book series Where's Wally. By captioning her post as 'Where's Wal-Lee?

', she sent a clear message that her husband had become an elusive figure in his own marriage. The drama took an even more suspicious turn when Lee attempted to explain his whereabouts through social media. In a video posted to his stories, Lee claimed he was currently at the airport in Muscat, Oman, trying to figure out a way back to the UK.

However, internet sleuths and attentive fans were quick to notice discrepancies in his story. By comparing the background of his video, specifically the unique ceiling architecture, with images of various airports, it became evident that he was not in Oman at all. Instead, the visual evidence pointed directly to the Dubai airport.

Furthermore, it appeared that he had not even passed through security, as he was seen standing in a public communal area near the check-in desks. This revelation led to accusations that Lee was lying about his location and his intentions, further fueling rumors that the marriage might be on the verge of collapse. Adding to the familial friction, Katie's sister Sophie did not hold back her disdain for Lee.

During the podcast recording, Sophie was incredibly blunt, stating that she could barely bring herself to say his name because of how much he irritated her. She went as far as to call him a complete idiot and insisted that Katie deserves a partner who is more supportive and honest.

Despite the harsh words from her sister, Katie attempted to defend Lee to some extent, claiming that the only major issue in their relationship was his failure to arrive in England as promised. She dismissed rumors that he was a con artist or a scammer, insisting that his professional obligations were the primary reason for the delay. In a subsequent attempt at damage control, Lee released another video and a voice note begging Katie not to lose faith in him.

He vehemently denied any rumors that he had been detained by authorities or that he was a wanted man, even mentioning that he could provide proof from a police app showing he had no travel bans. He praised Katie for her performance on Good Morning Britain and expressed his longing to be reunited with her. He claimed that last-minute responsibilities had hindered his travel plans and that he had hoped to join the interview via a Zoom link.

While he continues to profess his love and promise a swift arrival in the UK, the public remains skeptical. The ultimatum delivered by Katie suggests that the window for forgiveness is closing, and the next episode of her podcast is expected to reveal whether Lee finally sets foot on English soil or remains a mystery in the Middle East





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Lee Andrews Good Morning Britain Celebrity Drama UK Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lee Andrews Caught Lying About Location, Claims No Travel BanHusband of Katie Price, Lee Andrews, was caught in a lie when it was revealed that he was in Dubai airport, not Muscat, Oman, as he claimed. He attempted to claim a travel ban caused him not to show up to his flight.

Read more »

Lee Andrews Caught Lying About Location, Claims No Travel BanHusband of Katie Price, Lee Andrews, was caught in a lie when it was revealed that he was in Dubai airport, not Muscat, Oman, as he claimed. He attempted to claim a travel ban caused him not to show up to his flight.

Read more »

Katie Price Slams Husband Lee Andrews After Good Morning Britain No-Show and Airport LieKatie Price expresses her anger and disappointment after her husband, Lee Andrews, failed to attend a live TV interview and was caught lying about his location in a viral airport video.

Read more »

Katie Price Confronts Husband Lee Andrews After Shocking TV No-ShowKatie Price issues a public ultimatum to her husband Lee Andrews after he failed to appear for a Good Morning Britain interview and was caught in a lie regarding his location.

Read more »