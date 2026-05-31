Katie Price Appears on Daughter Princess Andre's ITV2 Show "The Princess Diaries" After Previously Being Banned

Katie Price has filmed scenes for her daughter Princess Andre's reality series The Princess Diaries, reversing an earlier ban imposed by the management company CAN Associates. The decision follows a long-standing dispute between Price and her former manager Claire Powell, who now manages Princess and Peter Andre. The show, a hit for ITV2, continues to draw from the family's complex relationships.

Katie Price is set to make an appearance on her daughter Princess Andre 's ITV2 reality series The Princess Diaries , marking a significant shift from earlier reports that she had been banned from the show.

According to The Daily Mail, the 48-year-old glamour model filmed scenes with the 18-year-old Princess this past week. The initial decision to exclude Katie reportedly came from CAN Associates, a management company owned by Claire Powell-Katie's former manager who now manages both Princess and her ex-husband Peter Andre.

A source close to the situation stated that Princess loves her mother and questions why Katie shouldn't be featured when other family members, including Peter and his wife Emily MacDonagh, already have substantial screen time. During the first series, Katie's voice was briefly heard in a phone call with Princess, suggesting a lingering connection despite the management dispute. The tension between Katie Price and Claire Powell dates back to the breakdown of Katie's marriage to Peter Andre in 2009.

Although Claire managed both during their marriage, she remained loyal to Peter and continues to manage him today. She was instrumental in reviving Peter's career after his initial fame from the 1996 hit "Mysterious Girl" waned. Their professional relationship further soured in 2015 when Katie settled a privacy claim against Peter and Claire, alleging that details about her private life were leaked to the press.

Katie publicly aired her grievances on her podcast last year, expressing deep upset that Princess signed with Claire's agency at age 16. She accused Claire of controlling the narrative during her marriage, dictating photoshoots and even when they could hold hands. The reversal by producers to include Katie comes amid personal turmoil for the mother-of-five. Her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, disappeared for two weeks, causing her great distress over fears he had been kidnapped.

Recent reports indicate he was arrested and is being held in a Dubai prison over a private civil matter, a claim Katie initially denied. Despite these challenges, The Princess Diaries was a major success for ITV2, achieving the network's biggest launch outside of Love Island and Big Brother. The show was subsequently renewed for two additional seasons and has been longlisted for a National Television Award in the Reality Docuseries category.

Her inclusion adds another layer to the family drama that has long captivated audiences





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Katie Price Princess Andre The Princess Diaries ITV2 Claire Powell Peter Andre Reality TV Family Drama

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