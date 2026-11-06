Katie Price Appears at Glamour Awards with OhChat CEO After Split From Lee Andrews

Katie Price attended the Glamour Awards in London alongside OhChat co-founder Felix Henderson. She addressed romance rumors following her separation from Lee Andrews, confirming a professional business relationship instead.

Katie Price attended the Glamour Awards in London on Tuesday night, marking a public appearance shortly after her separation from husband Lee Andrews. The forty-eight-year-old media personality was seen mingling with Felix Henderson, the co-founder and chief operating officer of the artificial intelligence platform OhChat. Her presence at the event drew attention due to the recent news of her marital split and the nature of her new professional acquaintance.

Katie Price and OhChat CEO Felix Henderson Connection

Price dismissed immediate speculation regarding a romantic relationship with Henderson, clarifying that their interaction was strictly professional. She stated that she and Henderson are business partners rather than a couple. The former glamour model was observed chatting with Henderson in the VIP area of the venue during the evening proceedings.

Also read Andrea Price and Sophie Price Survival Story After 2018 Car Crash

OhChat Platform Details and Jordan Digital Twin

OhChat is a London-based technology firm that offers an interactive service allowing users to engage with digital avatars of real-life content creators. The platform operates within the not-safe-for-work category, providing autonomous AI digital twins for user interaction. Price revealed that her own digital persona, known as Jordan, is available on the OhChat application. This feature allows users to converse with a digital version of her character.

Separation From Lee Andrews and Financial Discovery

The appearance at the awards show follows Price's split from Lee Andrews, who is forty-three years old. The separation occurred just weeks prior to the event after Price discovered that Andrews had only £2.22 in his bank account. This discovery contradicted his previous claims of being a self-professed millionaire and led to the breakdown of their marriage.

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Recent Rumors and Ring Visibility

Speculation about a reconciliation between Price and Andrews had circulated recently after they were spotted wearing wedding rings together. During Halloween weekend, Price flashed her ring while out in Manchester. Andrews had also tagged her in social media posts referring to soulmates, and later reposted a message about recognizing each other instantly. These actions fueled rumors that the couple was attempting to repair their relationship.

Sky Documentary Investigation Into Fraud Charges

Despite the reconciliation rumors, Price is preparing for a difficult divorce process. She is set to appear in a new documentary produced by Sky and Mindhouse, a company co-owned by Louis Theroux. The documentary will examine the full story of Lee Andrews and the individuals affected by his fraud. Andrews was recently released from Dubai's Al-Awir jail for the second time this year on various fraud charges. The project will feature victims of his swindling to uncover the truth behind the headlines.